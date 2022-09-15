Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival

As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO