Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival

Bing Bong! Nem Visited Brooklyn Roots!
We love seeing Thomas Joseph, owner of Brooklyn Roots enjoying himself (pictured on the right). Rapper, Nems stopped by for dinner at Brooklyn Roots! (Nems is known for his rap Bing Bong.) Brooklyn Roots is at 8620 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. If you want great Italian food – go...
northforker.com
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
All aboard! 'Parade of Trains' takes NYC riders back in time
The trains on the rails were not the average Metropolitan Transportation Authority trains -- they were a blast from the past.
Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor
After a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building, the theatre was officially dedicated to the iconic multi-award-winning actor. The post Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor appeared first on NewsOne.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn stepped up at New York Fashion Week SS23
Runway shows. After parties. Homegrown designers. Brooklyn made itself known at the Spring/Summer ‘23 New York Fashion Week. The event officially wrapped on September 14, but there were still shows as late as the 16th. Here is a recap of the 12 collections that were either unveiled in the borough or created by Brooklyn designers. Look sharp!
NYC’s newest art museum is completely fake
The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says "closed for installation," but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky visits Brooklyn school
NEW YORK - Darren Aronofsky, the award-winning director, producer and screenwriter behind films like "Black Swan," "Noah" and "Requiem for a Dream," visited his Coney Island alma mater, Mark Twain Intermediate School, on Thursday. He was greeted by a standing ovation of 8th graders in a packed auditorium on Neptune Avenue. "Great educators, great teachers. Some of the best teachers I've ever had," Aronofsky told CBS2's Hannah Kliger.It was not his first visit back; he was already induced into the school's hall of fame a few years ago. This time, he came to talk about his new book, "Monster Club," co-authored with...
NBC New York
East Harlem Renames Street to Honor Late Actor Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson paved the way as the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic TV series, and now she will be forever remembered at Cicely Tyson Way. A stretch of 101st Street in East Harlem, between 3rd and Lexington, where the late actor grew up was renamed after her on Saturday. A group of supporters unveiled the street sign with claps and cheers.
BET
Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
Portsmouth toddler to appear in New York’s Times Square for National Down Syndrome Society presentation
A Portsmouth toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway Saturday in Times Square in New York City!
Washington Square News
NYU buys $122 million Brooklyn building
NYU has purchased a 10-story downtown Brooklyn office building — previously owned by JPMorgan Chase — for $122 million, as reported by The Real Deal on Wednesday. The 3 MetroTech Center development, located next to buildings used by the Tandon School of Engineering, is the university’s latest addition to the Brooklyn campus following the opening of 370 Jay Street in 2017.
Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.
thesource.com
Jim Jones, Aisha Hall, Shawana King “GIVE BACK” Phones And Tablets To Their Harlem Hood
Next week, September 21st, Aisha Hall and Shawana King of PTM Consulting alongside Harlem megastar Jim Jones are giving away phones and tablets that have free internet access to low income families. The giveaway will take place at Momma Zee’s Food & Deli at 2061 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 from 12 pm-4 pm.
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
Family trying to get comatose brother back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
Here’s how to do a DIY walking tour of Manhattan, from top to bottom
“Today, we are walking from the tippity top of Manhattan to the tippity bottom of Manhattan,” one of the characters declares on the beloved New York City-set show Broad City. So we wanted to know what it would be like to indeed walk from the tippity top to the tippity bottom of Manhattan.
hobokengirl.com
A Trip on the Free IKEA Ferry — And Things to do in Red Hook, Brooklyn
As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.
NewsTimes
Jazzed-Up Home Where Billie Holiday Once Lived Available for $14M
The home where jazz legend Billie Holiday may have sung in the shower has now been transformed into a huge, modern townhouse. It's also available for $13,995,000. “Lady Day” spent her days in apartment 1B when the Upper West Side building in New York City was divided into multiple units.
Western Queens Gazette
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
Time Out New York
