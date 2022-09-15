Read full article on original website
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, September 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: City of Buffalo considering eminent domain to take over South Park Ave. properties; new Executive Chef for Oliver’s; Coffee & Stone Café opening in NT; Roswell Park & Buffalo Black Nurses job fair.
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America
Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
Eminent domain eyed for Cobblestone District buildings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is looking to the eminent domain process to gain control of two Cobblestone District buildings. Located in the city's Fillmore District, Buffalo leaders want to redevelop the buildings at 110 South Park Ave. and 118 South Park Ave. to play off of other private sector investments made in the Cobblestone District.
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
Enter to Win a Shopping Spree at The Monocle
*GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We're teaming up with The Monocle to give away a Shopping Spree at The Monocle. This prize includes a $50 gift card to Crockett & Co and...
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
3 Things That Aren’t Cults but Feel Like it in Western New York
Living in Western New York has lots of great perks about it. These, among other thing, is what causes us to really love living in the 716. However, sometimes that loves get's a little extreme. So extreme, that some outsiders might thing of it as something like a cult. Here...
East Amherst business owner wins $50K through FedEx Small Business Grant
EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — An East Amherst small business owner is turning heads with her puzzles. She just won the FedEx Small Business Grant. When Akruit Babaria was looking for resources to show her son his South Asian roots and couldn't find anything to 'accurately' represent their culture, she decided to do something about it.
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes
For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
