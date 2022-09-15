ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America

Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Eminent domain eyed for Cobblestone District buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is looking to the eminent domain process to gain control of two Cobblestone District buildings. Located in the city's Fillmore District, Buffalo leaders want to redevelop the buildings at 110 South Park Ave. and 118 South Park Ave. to play off of other private sector investments made in the Cobblestone District.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a Shopping Spree at The Monocle

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with The Monocle to give away a Shopping Spree at The Monocle. This prize includes a $50 gift card to Crockett & Co and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York

Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes

For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
BUFFALO, NY

