Francis Ngannou explains some of the grievances he has with the UFC at this time. It is no secret that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the UFC have not been seeing eye to eye recently. The ongoing contract negotiations have been an issue for Ngannou lately and have led to an uncertain future with the organization. Since winning the UFC heavyweight title, Ngannou has been asking for a new contract from the UFC without much headway. Now Ngannou is giving a little more insight into the happenings between himself and the UFC brass and where he would like things to end up when all is said and done.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO