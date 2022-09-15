Read full article on original website
Related
Henry Cejudo Warns Khamzat Chimaev To Get His Act Together
Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo sees a big problem with Khamzat Chimaev. People are still talking about the debacle that went down prior to UFC 279. Khamzat Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his fight with Nate Diaz. Due to the missed weight, the main card was shuffled around and Chimaev found himself in a bout with Kevin Holland instead. After the failed cut Chimaev was unapologetic and didn’t seem too bothered by the fact that he failed to reach 170 pounds. He went on to win his fight against Holland but his future at welterweight seems unclear at the moment. He mentioned interest in fighting at both welterweight and middleweight in the future but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo thinks that making 170 might never happen again.
Chuck Liddell Predicts ‘Still Powerful’ Anderson Silva To Knock Out Jake Paul
Chuck Liddell has chimed in on the upcoming fight between Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul. Silva is slated to meet the social media sensation in a boxing match on Oct. 29. The undefeated Paul looks to improve to 6-0 in the ring while the former UFC Middleweight Champion eyes to extend his win streak to 3 in a row.
Joe Pyfer Is Grateful For Dana White Covering His Rent ‘For The Next Year’ And Giving Him ‘Cash On The Side’ Post UFC Debut Win
Joe Pyfer is thankful for Dana White’s touching gesture. The UFC debutant took a dig at Dana’s critics in his post-fight presser. After impressing at Dana White’s Contender Series in July, middleweight fighter Joe Pyfer made his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 60 this past weekend. The 26-year-old did not fail to deliver as he finished his opponent Alen Amedovski in the very first round via TKO.
Fitness Influencer Jujimufu Has Submission Grappling Star Gordon Ryan in His Corner at ADCC
Jon Call, better known by fans as Jujimufu, is an internet star known for his love of fitness and bodybuilding, recently “competed” in the ADCC Submission Fighting World Champion with former ADCC and IBJJF world champion Gordan Ryan in his corner. Jujimufu faced long-time friend and famous arm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Ladd Misses Weight For UFC Vegas 60, The Third Time In Her UFC Career
Aspen Ladd has missed weight once again at UFC Vegas 60. The Friday of fight week is often times filled with drama. The fighters all approach the scale in order to make their bouts official, but sometimes things do not go as planned. Last week one fighter missing weight put the entire fight card in jeopardy. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for UFC 279 the top three fights on the card all got a shuffling and six fighters received new opponents. This Friday at the UFC Vegas 60 weight-ins a fighter missed weight but no other bouts have been affected.
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
Nate Diaz Says Boxing Was Always Part Of The Plan, Interested In Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is looking forward to a fight inside the squared circle. Nate Diaz‘s time with the UFC has come to an end. However, this does not mean that he is finished with combat sports. Following his last fight, a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz announced it may be time for him to try out a new sport. Many believe that this is a hint that he will be transitioning to boxing. Now he admits that it isn’t so much a transition because he has been boxing since he was a child.
Watch: Mini Majk TKO’s Opponent To Retain High League Dwarf Championship Belt
Mini Majk defended his High League Dwarf Championship via first-round TKO. It was the Polish influencer’s first win via finish. MMA fans were delighted to have witnessed Polish YouTuber Mini Majk score a sensational win over his opponent, kickboxer Salim Chiboub via first-round TKO at High League Dwarf Championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georges St-Pierre Calls Khamzat Chimaev Weight Miss ‘A Big Direspect’
Following the controversy surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and his massive weight miss at UFC 279, everyone including UFC President Dana White is questioning if a return to the welterweight division is a good idea for the Chechnyan monster. Scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event, ‘Borz’ stepped...
Look: WNBA Star's Best SI Swimsuit Photos
Nneka Ogwumike is more than just a WNBA and international basketball superstar. This year, the 32-year-old Texan made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Ogwumike flew to St. Thomas to participate in a shoot for the iconic magazine. SI Swim's official YouTube channel posted highlights from that shoot this weekend. A...
Logan Paul Reveals He Turned Down Fight With Manny Pacquiao Following Floyd Mayweather Exhibition
Logan Paul revealed that he had turned down a fight with Manny Pacquiao following his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather. Logan Paul is yet to return to the boxing ring since fighting ‘Money’ Mayweather to a time-limit draw in the summer of 2021, but the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer has kept busy. Since then, Paul has signed with WWE following a successful appearance at Wrestlemania 38 that saw the social media star team up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominick Mysterio in a tag team match. Paul will take center stage once again on November 5th as he faces Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Says Jake Paul Turned Down $30 Million Fight With Vitor Belfort
The bad blood between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul isn’t going away anytime soon. Rahman Jr. returns to action against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort next month in England; however, Rahman Jr. claims ‘Fake’ Paul turned down a fight with Belfort…for 30 million dollars. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Francis Ngannou Wants The UFC To Allow Fighters To Wear Sponsorships Again, Gives Update On Contract Negotiations
Francis Ngannou explains some of the grievances he has with the UFC at this time. It is no secret that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the UFC have not been seeing eye to eye recently. The ongoing contract negotiations have been an issue for Ngannou lately and have led to an uncertain future with the organization. Since winning the UFC heavyweight title, Ngannou has been asking for a new contract from the UFC without much headway. Now Ngannou is giving a little more insight into the happenings between himself and the UFC brass and where he would like things to end up when all is said and done.
(Video) Fighter Gets Obliterated In 15-Second Phone Booth Brawl
Just when you thought combat sports couldn’t get any weirder, it has. The fight game is always evolving, so much so that fighters aren’t even competing in the Octagon or the ring anymore. It may be unorthodox but it turns out a small phone booth does the trick for a fight as well.
What is the UFC Scoring System and How Does it Work?
You might have searched for this article after being disappointed by the UFC judges’ decision. Or perhaps you are interested in learning how points are awarded during a UFC fight. In either case, you’ve arrived at this page because you were interested in gaining knowledge regarding UFC judging, the point system, and the criteria that determine who wins by decision.
Two-Time UFC Champion Jose Aldo Reportedly Retires From Mixed Martial Arts
It appears that MMA legend Jose Aldo has closed the book on his career after 18 years of excellence. First reported by Combate, Jose Aldo’s team has negotiated his release from the UFC with one fight remaining on his contract. The promotion granted the release making Aldo free to pursue other avenues which may include a venture into the world of professional boxing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dana White Shares Horrific Images of Gregory Rodrigues Cut After UFC Vegas 60
Gregory Rodrigues scored an impressive second-round TKO over Chidi Njokuani despite having his head split open in the bout’s opening moments at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday night. In one of the first exchanges of the contest, Njokuani landed a perfectly-placed knee that rocked Rodrigues early on. Able to...
Super Heavyweight Fighter Wins Bout By TKO Without Ever Landing A Strike
There was a bizarre fight between two super heavyweight fighters in Romania this week. The world of MMA is filled with interesting characters and sometimes even more interesting matchups. When the UFC was first created the fighters involved differed in size, skill, backgrounds, and pretty much everything else. The unpredictability of those crazy matchups in the early days is what drew many fans to the new sport. Over the years weight classes, regulations, rules, and more have brought the sport from the wild, no-rules format to the organized mixed martial arts that we know today. The UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more notable organizations all seem to fit into a mold, however, there are still some promotions out there that are a bit unconventional.
Aljamain Sterling Names 2 Next Potential Challengers After He ‘Gets The Job Done’ On T.J. Dillashaw At UFC 280
Aljamain Sterling revealed who among the other contenders deserves a title shot. “Funk Master” is confident but isn’t writing off T.J. Dillashaw. After a series of war of words, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will finally face his nemesis T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. As early as now, “Funk Master” already has an idea of who deserves to get the nod as his next title challenger.
Chael Sonnen Finds ‘Closure’ With Anderson Silva’s Son After Refusing To Apologize A Decade Ago
Chael Sonnen revealed his epic reunion with Anderson Silva at a press conference. “The Bad Guy” also detailed how he made peace with Silva’s son after a decade. Chael Sonnen was called up to fill in for Ariel Helwani in a Showtime press tour for the upcoming Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul boxing match. And little did “The Bad Guy” know, he’d found closure with his former UFC nemesis’ son in the process.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0