Wildwood, NJ

capemayvibe.com

Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

Fireman’s Weekend is on! If you’re in town for the Wildwood Firemen’s Convention this weekend, enjoy FREE rides from 7 am to 11 am to the Convention Center!. Friday & Saturday, September 16th and 17th: 11 am to 11 pm ​. Friday & Saturday, September 23rd and...
WILDWOOD, NJ
987thecoast.com

September 17, 2022

The Cape May City Council may hold a discussion Tuesday on an amendment to a municipal chapter that would require boats to have registration by the city. Cape May will also discuss designated containers for recycling purposes. The post Cape May to Discuss Boat Registration Program Tuesday appeared first on Regional Media News.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww

Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman's convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be….
WILDWOOD, NJ
987thecoast.com

CAPE MAY, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Government
Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Wildwood, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site

VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

City Asks Owners to Remove Vehicles, Boats from 16th Street Lot

All private and commercial vehicles, trailers and boats must be removed from former car dealership lots along 16th Street between Haven and Simpson avenues by Monday, Sept. 26, Ocean City announced. The city is planning to begin environmental remediation and improvement of the newly acquired open space. In addition, the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Homeowner Urges Sea Isle to Ticket More Speeders

From drivers speeding along Landis Avenue to the frightening sight of a young daredevil jumping off the Townsends Inlet Bridge, it was not the quietest of summers for local homeowner Regina Lewallen. Lewallen appeared at a City Council meeting Tuesday to complain about motorists routinely breaking the 25-mph speed limit...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City

The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Regional Media News
capemayvibe.com

Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…

Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
southjerseyobserver.com

Somerdale Planning Board to Consider Application for Development of 2,800 Sq. Ft. Retail Marijuana Dispensary on White Horse Pike

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Somerdale Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Sonraj, LLC for Preliminary and Final Site Plan Approval for property located at 200 N. White Horse Pike. A retail marijuana dispensary is proposed. The applicant will seek approval which will...
SOMERDALE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
fannetasticfood.com

Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ

Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
CAPE MAY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
987thecoast.com

Atlantic City Casinos Win $274 Million in August

Atlantic City’s nine casinos collected $274 million during August. That reflects a 4.4% in growth compared to the same month last year. The total win figure for the gaming halls is close to $2 billion for the year. Sports wagering continues to bolster the casino win figures. The post...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

