Fireman’s Weekend is on! If you’re in town for the Wildwood Firemen’s Convention this weekend, enjoy FREE rides from 7 am to 11 am to the Convention Center!. Friday & Saturday, September 16th and 17th: 11 am to 11 pm . Friday & Saturday, September 23rd and...
September 17, 2022
The Cape May City Council may hold a discussion Tuesday on an amendment to a municipal chapter that would require boats to have registration by the city. Cape May will also discuss designated containers for recycling purposes. The post Cape May to Discuss Boat Registration Program Tuesday appeared first on Regional Media News.
Buffet in Downtown Wildwood this weekend!😋 #dooww
Welcome to everyone attending the NJ Fireman’s convention in the Wildwoods!!!!🚨🚨🚨🚨. Our schedule this weekend will be…. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Ventnor planners approve new housing at former commercial site
VENTNOR – Planning officials believe commercial zoning didn’t work out well at the corner of Portland and Ventnor avenues. The site of the former Ocean City Home Bank has been vacant for years and is now surrounded by an unsightly chain link fence. Rather than wait until the...
City Asks Owners to Remove Vehicles, Boats from 16th Street Lot
All private and commercial vehicles, trailers and boats must be removed from former car dealership lots along 16th Street between Haven and Simpson avenues by Monday, Sept. 26, Ocean City announced. The city is planning to begin environmental remediation and improvement of the newly acquired open space. In addition, the...
Homeowner Urges Sea Isle to Ticket More Speeders
From drivers speeding along Landis Avenue to the frightening sight of a young daredevil jumping off the Townsends Inlet Bridge, it was not the quietest of summers for local homeowner Regina Lewallen. Lewallen appeared at a City Council meeting Tuesday to complain about motorists routinely breaking the 25-mph speed limit...
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
Atlantic City Utilities Site Survey Reveals Major Threat Concerns
We have obtained a copy of a comprehensive site survey report that was prepared on April 15, 2020 for the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority. The site survey was conducted by the Falcon Consulting Group on April 9, 2020. The Falcon Consulting Group Managing Partner is Thomas W. Raftery, III,...
Our Funny Hero is Back, Talking Sea Isle City This Time
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. Now our hero is back, talking the talk of people who visit Sea Isle City. What do you think? Did he do right by Sea Isle peeps?. 36 Restaurants to visit in Sea...
Somerdale Planning Board to Consider Application for Development of 2,800 Sq. Ft. Retail Marijuana Dispensary on White Horse Pike
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Somerdale Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Sonraj, LLC for Preliminary and Final Site Plan Approval for property located at 200 N. White Horse Pike. A retail marijuana dispensary is proposed. The applicant will seek approval which will...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot
Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ
Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Atlantic City Casinos Win $274 Million in August
Atlantic City’s nine casinos collected $274 million during August. That reflects a 4.4% in growth compared to the same month last year. The total win figure for the gaming halls is close to $2 billion for the year. Sports wagering continues to bolster the casino win figures. The post...
Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
Is A New Era Of Gambling In Atlantic City & New Jersey Coming?
New Jersey Members Don Guardian and Claire Swift are co-sponsoring legislation to renew internet gaming in Atlantic City and New Jersey, in the form of A2190. This will permit internet gaming to continue for another decade. It passed unanimously in the New Jersey General Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee.
