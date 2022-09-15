I remember the day exactly. It was my second day back home for winter break and my mom has been suffering from a terrible migraine that started 2 days before. The day my life almost changed forever was Saturday, December 22nd. On Friday, December 21st, I came home early morning to surprise my mom as she was not expecting me until Saturday. As I walked into my house, however; I was faced with my mom laying on her bed, post throwing up. I remember helping her come down the stairs so we can at least watch TV and talk as she rests on the couch. Surprisingly enough, as the day went by she started feeling better and better to the point where we even left the house to visit a friend of hers.

