World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Fall Spooktacular in Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady is once again hosting its Downtown Spooktacular. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
Steve McLaughlin to enter dunk tank at local fundraiser
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin will be taking a turn in a dunk tank at the Reverse Rett Upstate New York Fundraiser this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Speigletown Fire Company at 146 Speigletown Road.
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
Where to go for Oktoberfest in the Capital Region
As October gets closer, anticipation for Oktoberfest grows. The annual event celebrated around the world is fast approaching and there are so many spots around the capital region where you can participate.
FOZZY cancels show at Albany Empire Live; postpones rest of tour
FOZZY's show at Empire Live Albany has been cancelled, as a result of a bruised larynx from lead singer Chris Jericho. The rest of their U.S. tour has been postponed as a result. Refunds for the show, which was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, October 8, can be obtained at the point of purchase.
Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?
If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saratoga County announces Bivalent Booster Clinic for Seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) has announced the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccine will be available for seniors 65 years of age or older. Saratoga County has also opened a call center for the convenience of seniors to make appointments at SCDOH vaccine clinics in Ballston Spa and other clinics throughout the county.
Winner Winner, Chicken Wing dinner!
Discover Saratoga and Bailey's Saratoga have announced the Saratoga Wing Off on Saturday, October 1. Restaurants will have their chance to show off tasty wings during this event.
Heavy traffic expected around SPAC on Friday
The New York State Park Police is expecting heavy traffic on Friday, September 16 for the Jason Aldean concert. Delays are expected around the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and Saratoga Springs.
1 hospitalized after River Street fire
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a four-unit apartment complex on River Street in Troy.
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
Northway lane reductions planned in Saratoga Springs
Two lanes of the Northway will be closed each of the next three weekends between Exits 14 and 15 for bridge maintenance work over Route 29 in Saratoga Springs.
Man dies in Clifton Park motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Louis Funaro, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Author killed in Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
