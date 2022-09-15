ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox News

Abortion ban in Indiana set to take effect on Thursday

An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
