Is Indiana's abortion law bad for business?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s new abortion law late on a Friday. The next day, Indiana-based corporations Eli Lilly and Cummins released statements saying the near-total ban would make it more difficult to recruit employees. And by Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a message for Indiana businesses.
What’s next for advocates now that Indiana’s new abortion ban is law
With Indiana’s abortion ban now in effect, local organizers say the focus of their efforts has shifted. While some abortion-rights advocates are looking to the fall general election to vote supportive candidates into office, one of the state’s most prominent anti-abortion groups said it will lobby lawmakers to pass a stricter abortion ban next legislative session.
BP agrees to $2.75 million settlement for air pollution at Whiting Refinery
The oil company BP has agreed to pay $2.75 million in a settlement over air pollution violations at its refinery in northwest Indiana. The agreement was filed in a federal district court on Thursday and still has to be approved by a judge. Last year, the Hoosier chapter of the...
