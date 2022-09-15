Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have been included in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial and his relationship with Jose Mourinho, saying he "Could not believe" one of his decisions.
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United May Be 'Kicking Themselves' Over Not Getting Thomas Tuchel
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has talked about the possibility that Manchester United could have waited and got Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea rather than getting Erik Ten Hag.
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield
Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss
Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
Yardbarker
Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United
Manchester United in form winger Jadon Sancho has spoken out about new signing Christian Eriksen’s real quality since joining the club. Eriksen has been a fantastic addition to the United squad since signing on a free transfer. The Danish international has proved to be United’s best value signing of...
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
SkySports
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick
Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Paul Scholes Says Jack Grealish Should Be Dropped From England Squad
It hasn't been an easy start to life for Jack Grealish at Manchester City. The winger has had an immense amount of pressure on him to perform since his £100million transfer but has failed to live up to his lofty price tag thus far. There was a marked decline...
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag ball is here as video goes viral showing the new Manchester United!
Manchester United recorded a vital two nil win on the road last night, especially after they lost their first game in the Europa League last week and now that they have two weeks off with no game at the weekend and International football for the next two weeks. Video courtesy...
Yardbarker
Ex-Manchester United Star Sees Patrice Evra Similarities In Tyrell Malacia
Manchester United had a good summer transfer window overall and ended up with a total of five new players through the door. Left-back Tyrell Malacia was the first of which, who the club signed from Eredivisie side Feyenoord. Luke Shaw started the season as the first choice in the position...
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
BBC
England squad: Ivan Toney called up for Italy & Germany Nations League games
Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Dates: 23 & 26 September. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month. Toney,...
Report: Manchester City Expect To Sign A Midfielder Next Summer
Manchester City may sign a midfielder next summer, as there is an expectation within the club that the position will be strengthened.
Liverpool 'Can Still Challenge For The Premier League' - Jamie Carragher
Former Liverpool defender believes Liverpool can still beat Manchester City to win the title.
Comments / 0