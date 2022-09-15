ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Matthew Jones: Ex-international midfielder named Wales Under-21 boss

Former Wales international Matthew Jones has been named Wales Under-21 manager. Jones, 42, replaces Paul Bodin, who left the role in July after almost three years in charge. Ex-Leicester City and Leeds United midfielder Jones had been Wales Under-18 boss since 2020. Jones has also been part of Gemma Grainger's...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United

Manchester United in form winger Jadon Sancho has spoken out about new signing Christian Eriksen’s real quality since joining the club. Eriksen has been a fantastic addition to the United squad since signing on a free transfer. The Danish international has proved to be United’s best value signing of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick

Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

