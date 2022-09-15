ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry Saturday, turning wet on Sunday

Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in the northern half of the area. Drier conditions prevail in southern Vermont. A stretch of unsettled weather looks to last through early next week, with daily...
Sun & clouds, more cool conditions Friday

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday after another chilly morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s with a light breeze out of the north. Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in...
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
In-state tuition rates expanded for refugees

Refugees living in Vermont are now able to pay in-state tuition rates to attend local community colleges. The program, which began in June, allows refugees to pay the same rate to attend schools in the Vermont State Colleges system as residents due to an expansion of Act 166. Schools that...
