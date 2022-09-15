Read full article on original website
Dry Saturday, turning wet on Sunday
Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in the northern half of the area. Drier conditions prevail in southern Vermont. A stretch of unsettled weather looks to last through early next week, with daily...
Sun & clouds, more cool conditions Friday
Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday after another chilly morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s with a light breeze out of the north. Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in...
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
St. Lawrence County businesses required to print sign allowing concealed carry
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. — Businesses in St. Lawrence County are now required to register and print a sign specifying that they allow concealed carry weapons on their property. The change comes on the heels of new legislation restricting New Yorkers from carrying concealed weapons that went into effect...
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
Man cleared after being arrested in slashing attack on construction worker
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A man arrested on Wednesday in relation to a slashing attack on a construction worker has been cleared of all involvement by police. Vermont State Police said their investigation was able to conclusively determine that Ryan Avery, 45, was at another location during the attack.
In-state tuition rates expanded for refugees
Refugees living in Vermont are now able to pay in-state tuition rates to attend local community colleges. The program, which began in June, allows refugees to pay the same rate to attend schools in the Vermont State Colleges system as residents due to an expansion of Act 166. Schools that...
