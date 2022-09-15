ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces details for $2.941 Billion tax revenue returning to taxpayers

“Chapter 62F refunds expected to be distributed to approximately 3.6 million taxpayers beginning in November 2022. Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive

BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November

BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
WCVB

Details on how, when Massachusetts will send refunds to taxpayers

BOSTON — Eligible Massachusetts taxpayers will receive a refund equivalent to 13% of their personal income tax liability from the 2021 tax year. Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced that the excess revenue will begin being returned to eligible individuals starting in November. "This percentage is a preliminary estimate and...
WCVB

Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds

BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

addictedtovacation.com

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

newbedfordguide.com

NECN

WMUR.com

suffolk.edu

