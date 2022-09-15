BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...

1 DAY AGO