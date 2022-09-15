Read full article on original website
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
'I Am Not Going To Argue With People That Are Broker Than Me About Money': Kanye West Ends Partnership With Gap
The partnership, first announced in 2020, started with high expectations and ended over squabbles about opening retail stores, among other things.
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
thesource.com
Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion
Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Stereogum
Kanye West Goes On CNBC To Explain Gap Breakup
In 2020, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand partnered with the Gap on a new line of Yeezy Gap apparel. The partnership was supposed to last 10 years and generate $1 billion in revenue. Instead, as the New York Times reports, Kanye and the Gap have parted ways just two years into the deal. Kanye notified Gap via a letter today that he is terminating the partnership, citing a breach of contract by Gap. He plans to launch his own Yeezy stores instead.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"
The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
Beyoncé Photographer Explains How Her Performance Style Differs From Kanye West’s
Beyoncé's tour photographer commented on the differences between Beyoncé and Kayne West's live performance styles. Here's what we know about these artists.
Candice Swanepoel Hangs Out with Kanye West at NYFW Party After Starring in His New Yeezy Campaign
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel spent some time together at New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul, 45, and the supermodel, 33, were seen together Tuesday at a NYFW event for West's new Yeezy Gap Shadz sunglasses. In footage obtained by TMZ, the two appeared to be in good spirits...
NME
Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’
Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website. “Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment...
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
papermag.com
Kanye Breaks Up With Gap
Yeezy Gap appears to be no more. The rapper announced that he was ending his partnership with Gap after the company failed to meet the terms of their contract. According to Kanye West's lawyers, Gap was required to have 40% of Yeezy Gap items in their retail locations by the end of 2021 and open up to five specifically dedicated brick-and-mortar stores by mid-2023. West's legal team says Gap will still be able to sell existing Yeezy Gap items before discontinuing the line.
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
Kanye West pulls an Elon Musk, sends Gap a letter terminating Yeezy deal
Kanye West's lawyers notified Gap on Thursday of his plans to end the deal. The retailer will still be able to sell existing Yeezy merchandise, according to the letter. The breakup comes after West repeatedly criticized Gap on social media. Kanye West is taking a page out of Elon Musk's...
