Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
Broccoli Soup with Broken Linguine Recipe
This is peasant food at its most comforting, something Angie’s grandmother Maria would make for a quick lunch at home. (She’d task Angie with breaking the pasta as a child to keep her busy.) It’s a one-pot affair: You’re essentially infusing the oil with garlic, then adding broccoli, celery, and water to make a vegetarian stock. In goes the pasta and a touch of lemon and cheese and you’re done. It’s simple but soul-satisfying.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Allrecipes.com
Got No Beef Stew
I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Parade
Sweet Potato Gnocchi In a Brown Butter Sage Sauce Is What Fall Pasta Dreams Are Made Of
If you love the Italian pasta dish known as gnocchi, but want to try something different, may I suggest giving the sweet potato version a whirl? Using sweet potato in place of regular potato as the main ingredient gives these traditional pillow dumplings a slightly sweet flavor—while maintaining the same irresistible texture. This dish is guaranteed to take pasta night to the next level.
12tomatoes.com
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
thecountrycook.net
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Turkey Shepherd’s Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Thanksgiving table isn’t yet clear before talk of the perfect day-after turkey sandwich begins. But sandwiches aren’t the only way to use leftover turkey, extra mashed potatoes, and the contents of Grandma’s gravy boat. Every year turkey stew, stuffed shells, and enchiladas make it on my post-holiday meal plan, and this year I’m adding another crowd-pleasing one-dish dinner to the list.
Recipes for National Family Meals Month
September is National Family Meals Month. So today, why not try these tasty ideas from Coborn's that the whole family can work on together in the kitchen.Slow Cooker Pork Roast with Apples and OnionsIngredients5 lb. boneless pork loin 1 Tbsp. olive oil (or butter) salt black pepper 3 gala apples (or pink lady, cored and cut into 8 wedges) 2 yellow onion (sliced) 1 head red cabbage (sliced) 1 bay leaf 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 1 cup low sodium chicken stock (or apple juice) 2 Tbsp. honey (or brown sugar) PreparationMelt oil or butter in a large sauté pan (or use...
12tomatoes.com
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
If you’ve ever had a lemon cheesecake then you need no convincing that there’s something magical about lemon flavor when it’s combined with something creamy. In this case it’s ricotta instead of cream cheese and the 2 flavors are seamlessly combined in the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. If you’ve ever seen those thick, almost soufflé-like Japanese pancakes, just imagine a slightly shorter version but filled with lemon zest and with a delicate ricotta flavor. I can say without hesitation that these are hands down the best pancakes I’ve made.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
'Simple Pasta' recipes for white bolognese, potato gnocchi with luxurious pomodoro
Odette Williams shares two recipes from "Simple Pasta" that can be homemade or store-bought.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
Turmeric pork dinner
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
thesouthernladycooks.com
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
