The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
The List

The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral

The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
The Independent

Prince William and Harry lead Queen’s grandchildren in silent vigil by her coffin

Prince William has lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.William led his brother, the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them, into the hall.Looking deep in thought and private contemplation, they had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them.Standing in sombre silence as they bid a personal farewell to...
Newsweek

The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why

Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
SlashGear

The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral

Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
The Independent

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as throngs pay respects

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, a steady stream of mourners paid their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
AFP

Queen's funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday will be London's largest ever policing event, the city's force said Friday, with world leaders and hundreds of thousands of mourners set to descend on the UK capital. The force has already been called upon to police major events in the capital since the queen died on September 8, with officers currently standing guard over the late monarch's body as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.
The Independent

Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times

When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died 86 years ago, many homes in Britain had little or no electricity and large parts of the population still lived in slums. Life in 1936 is unrecognizable to Britons today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from when George V lay in state.Both used the same vast, medieval Westminster Hall with the coffin resting on a royal purple platform in the middle. A brass cross is at one end of the coffin, the...
