Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch online right now, fight card, start time, free option and odds

It's finally time! You can start watching the Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream online, as the card is here! And tonight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defends the undisputed super middleweight championship against Gennadiy Golovkin's challenge, he does so with around 5 years of history between the two.

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream start time

• Date: Canelo vs GGG 3 is today (Saturday, Sept. 17).

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST.

• Canelo vs GGG main event start time: Ring walks are expected for around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST.

• Watch online: DAZN

• Free stream: Azteca 7 (Mexico)

The first time they met, on Sept. 16, 2017, was a split decision, mired in controversy over who actually won. Unsurprisingly, Alvarez declared a victory. Then, they met again in a match that was fraught with controversy for what happened before the bell.

In the March before their September fight, Alvarez not only got dinged for a positive test for banned substance clenbuterol but had claims of cheating in the first fight rain down from Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez — who said Alvarez wore his hand-wraps in an illegal manner.

Soon, Alvarez got hit with a six-month suspension that was arguably perfectly timed — backdated to his February 17 drug test, and ending in August before the fight.

And while Alvarez won that match, he enters this trilogy finale in a different position. His loss to Dmitry Bivol wasn't a shock (the Russian boxer entered with an undefeated 19-0 record), but Alvarez was still considered the favorite going in.

And here, he enters to settle the only score left: a personal one. Alvarez, having the advantage in the trilogy, is telling the press he's frustrated with how Golovkin and his people are always saying things to the press.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs GGG live stream:

Canelo vs GGG 3 live streams are likely free in Mexico

Expect, as has been the usual pattern, Azteca 7 to offer a live stream for free to all those in Mexico. If you so happen to be abroad and unable to log in to the Azteca stream? Well, there's a way to get around geofencing.

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live streams from anywhere on Earth

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Canelo vs GGG 3 or try to watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN :

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms.

Canelo vs GGG live streams in the US

Americans have multiple ways to watch Canelo vs GGG 3, though many will primarily see that it's in da zone, aka DAZN . The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans — though it charges $64.99 extra for Canelo vs GGG 3.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices , including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

But Sling TV , one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives , is also offering the event, with a deal for new subscribers. If you're new to Sling, you can buy Canelo vs GGG 3 through Sling for $84.99 (same price as a month of DAZN and the iPPV), and get a free month of Sling on top.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. View Deal

Canelo vs GGG 3 live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 in the United Kingdom. The service + iPPV costs £17.98 for new subscribers and £9.99 for existing members.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST (on Sept. 17) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST.

Woof. Best of luck.

Canelo vs GGG 3 live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Canelo vs GGG 3 on DAZN . Existing subscribers will pay CAD $64.99, while and new subscribers will tack on their first month's membership to get in the door, paying CAD $89.98.

Canelo vs GGG 3 live streams in Australia

DAZN is also offering the event down under. Existing subscribers will just pay the iPPV price of AU $44.99, while new subscribers fees total to AU $58.98.

The card begins at 10 a.m. AEDT and the main event should be at around 1 p.m..

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card — who else is fighting?

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (c) vs. Gennadiy Golovkin — for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez (c) vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado — Super middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway — Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo — Super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza — Lightweight

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina — Super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley — Super flyweight

Canelo vs GGG 3 odds

As of Saturday (Sept. 17) DraftKings Sportsbook 's odds have stood still. Canelo became a slightly-less heavy favorite, going from -550 to -500 today, (now wager $500 to win $100), and GGG (+340) is the underdog (bet $100 to win $340). He used to be +370.

The odds for the sub-main event are still the same as well. Jesse Rodriguez, if you were thinking about betting on his title defense, is an even heavier favorite at -2000 (formerly -1600) to Israel Gonzalez's +850 (formerly +750).

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez record and cheat sheet

16 years in the pro fighting world have given Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez a record of 57-2-2, with 39 KOs. The WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super middleweight champion didn't walk away from his defeat of Plant with much to prove.

A 2021 loss to Dmitry Bivol took place in the light heavyweight class. But since this was a defeat via judge's scores (unanimously, 115-113, by the way), Alvarez got to tell his own story, disagreeing with the scores. Alvarez, instead of a rematch with Bivol, decided to go for the trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin.

Gennady Golovkin record and cheat sheet

At 40 years old, Gennady Golovkin is a titan of his industry, with a record of 42-1-1. His sole loss and draw came in his previous clashes with Alvarez, with a loss in 2018 and a draw in 2017. That 2018 loss saw GGG lose his WBA (Super), WBC and IBO middleweight championships.

Most recently, Golovkin survived an early flurry from Ryota Murata in a bout to unify the IBF and WBA middleweight titles in Japan.

