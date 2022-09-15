Read full article on original website
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod
The 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard this week have been moved again. They're now on a military base on Cape Cod, where Massachusetts authorities say they can be better cared for. Member station WBUR's Simon Rios talked to several migrants, and he joins us now. Simon, thanks for being with us.
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having to deal with migrants. He spoke with presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JESSE WATTERS: The Obamas have a home. Oprah, Beyonce, even James Taylor is going to be...
Florida flies dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A plane paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis left San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday with about 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who then arrived at a small regional airport in Martha's Vineyard. The migrants touched down at about 3:15 p.m. local time. Later Wednesday, a...
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into every thing she does
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in this week, making her the first Alaskan Native in Congress. Before taking office, she went back to rural southwest Alaska, where she was welcomed by the community.
Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a video in which she appears to kick a youth activist
Early Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video on Twitter of her in a heated exchanged about gun control with three young activists outside the Capitol earlier that day. In the tweet, Greene, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to take away...
Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says
In Massachusetts, the residents of Martha's Vineyard are scrambling to care for 50 immigrants, mostly from Venezuela, who arrived without warning yesterday at the local airport.
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
Puerto Rico is under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with...
North Carolina gets $100M grant to help widen Interstate 85
North Carolina is getting $100 million from last year’s federal infrastructure law to widen an often-congested stretch of Interstate 85 near Charlotte and build amenities for modern travel and communications. The state Department of Transportation’s award is one of 26 grants nationwide announced on Thursday by the federal government,...
3rd parties have ballot challenges, but NC unaffiliated candidates have tougher route
Thursday is the International Day of Democracy. It’s a United Nations-sponsored day, and many media organizations are highlighting stories about threats to democracy and examining laws and proposals across the nation. As part of this effort, WFAE is focusing on North Carolina’s laws for ballot access by third parties and unaffiliated candidates, and how they compare to other states.
Poll: Strong support in South for abortion in cases of rape, severe birth defects
A new Winthrop University poll of people in 11 southern states — including North and South Carolina — shows a majority support abortion if a pregnancy is the result of rape. The Southern Focus survey found that 64% of Republicans said women should be allowed to have an...
A 'historically powerful' storm brings seas of up to 54 feet toward Alaska, NWS says
A huge chunk of Alaska's western coastline is now under flood and storm warnings, as forecasters warn that the remnants of a Pacific typhoon could bring seas up to 54 feet and winds up to 75 knots (86 mph) to the shore this weekend. "Typhoon Merbok has transitioned into a...
Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's governor have said they feel like they're being manipulated and are confused.
Arizona has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a secret reservoir
Arizona is facing dramatic cuts in water deliveries from the drought-imperiled Colorado River. But many water managers there aren't that worried due to a long in the works conservation strategy.
Court rules in favor of Texas law allowing lawsuits against social media companies
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
Texas denies a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a drug charge
HOUSTON — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about Mississippi officials' misappropriation of welfare funds and former NFL player Brett Favre's involvement in the scandal.
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A fundraiser for an Iowa teen who was a victim of human trafficking and convicted of killing her rapist, has easily surpassed the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay his family. As of Friday morning, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has collected nearly...
Donations cover a teen's $150K restitution to the family of her alleged rapist
A fundraiser for an Iowa teen who was a victim of human trafficking and convicted of killing her rapist, has easily surpassed the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay his family. As of Thursday, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has collected more than...
