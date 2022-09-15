ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
thesource.com

Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”

Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
The Associated Press

Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
Closer Weekly

Lorne Greene: How the Actor’s Compassion and Love Made ‘Bonanza’ Star a Beloved TV Dad

In its 14 years on the air, Bonanza became an American institution — largely due to some early input from its star, Lorne Greene. “Every show began with one member of the family with a gun, pointing it at somebody, saying, ‘What are you doing on the Ponderosa?’” remembered Lorne, who debuted as patriarch Ben Cartwright in 1959. “Finally, I said to the producer, ‘If a stranger comes to the Ponderosa, why do we have to point a gun at him? Let’s be human beings, let’s not be antagonists.’” The producer listened, and the show evolved. Instead of just another western, Lorne said, “it became a story … about a four-letter word: love.”
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
Eater

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
Mashed

The Reason Newman's Own Is Facing A Major Lawsuit

It may be best known for its line of food and beverage products including dressings and sauces, but The Wall Street Journal reports that the Newman's Own Foundation, which oversees the food company with the same name, may also soon become known for a brewing legal feud involving the non-profit established by Hollywood actor Paul Newman in 1982, and two of his actor's daughters.
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Mashed

The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of

Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
