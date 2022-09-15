Read full article on original website
Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104
Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
thesource.com
Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”
Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
Mike Davis, California’s ‘prophet of doom’, on activism in a dying world: ‘Despair is useless’
His warnings of ecological and social breakdown have proved accurate. But with months to live, Davis is anything but defeated
Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
John Wayne Had His ‘Favorite Expression’ About Judgment Engraved on His Yacht
Actor John Wayne had a 'favorite expression' that he had immortalized on a plaque to put in his California yacht.
Lorne Greene: How the Actor’s Compassion and Love Made ‘Bonanza’ Star a Beloved TV Dad
In its 14 years on the air, Bonanza became an American institution — largely due to some early input from its star, Lorne Greene. “Every show began with one member of the family with a gun, pointing it at somebody, saying, ‘What are you doing on the Ponderosa?’” remembered Lorne, who debuted as patriarch Ben Cartwright in 1959. “Finally, I said to the producer, ‘If a stranger comes to the Ponderosa, why do we have to point a gun at him? Let’s be human beings, let’s not be antagonists.’” The producer listened, and the show evolved. Instead of just another western, Lorne said, “it became a story … about a four-letter word: love.”
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
How Having a Heart Attack Changed David Bowie Documentary—Director
The director of "Moonage Daydream," Brett Morgen, told Newsweek how he made the film and the immense challenges it posed for him.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
The Reason Newman's Own Is Facing A Major Lawsuit
It may be best known for its line of food and beverage products including dressings and sauces, but The Wall Street Journal reports that the Newman's Own Foundation, which oversees the food company with the same name, may also soon become known for a brewing legal feud involving the non-profit established by Hollywood actor Paul Newman in 1982, and two of his actor's daughters.
Murder and intrigue at California's last great Gilded Age mansion
There are few homes in the world quite like Carolands.
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Sacheen Littlefeather Says John Wayne Behind 'Most Violent' Oscars Moment
The Native American activist recently talked about her controversial 1973 Oscars appearance and claims that Wayne attempted to assault her.
The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of
Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
Column: Transcripts don't lie. Sheriff Alex Villanueva does
It's obvious why Villanueva keeps denying his own words. He's perpetually trying to save his political ass.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
The stabbing of Salman Rushdie: A fellow author’s personal reflection
The horrific, near-fatal stabbing of celebrated author Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in Chautauqua, N.Y., provoked a small but not unrelated memory; I — someone who has also measured out a life putting one sentence after another — needed to find some clarity in all that had happened.
