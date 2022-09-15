Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Yung Miami And Megan Thee Stallion Got Hot And Heavy On ‘Caresha Please’
There was a lot of girl on girl action when Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Yung Miami for her podcast ‘Caresha Please’.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
hotnewhiphop.com
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Responds To Rumors He’s Dating Moneybagg Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher
New York, NY – Meek Mill has shut down rumors that he’s dating Moneybagg Yo’s ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher. Fans noticed Meek and Ari posting from a similar location while moving around New York City for Fashion Week, but the Philly rapper was quick to put an end to the social media speculation on Monday (September 12).
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: MC Lyte Dropped Her Sophomore ‘Eyes On This’ LP 33 Years Ago
On this date in 1989, Brooklyn rapper Lana Moorer aka MC Lyte dropped her second full-length studio LP Eyes On This. Released on her family’s First Priority imprint through the parent company Atlantic and produced by her brothers Audio Two, King of Chill, and Nat Robinson, Eyes On This was Lyte’s introduction into stardom, with the NYC skyline(including WTC) and two ’89 Porsche Carreras on the album’s cover as proof.
HipHopDX.com
Bizzy Bone Says Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Tour 'Beef' Was All For Album Promo
Bizzy Bone has walked back his tour “beef” with the rest of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Shortly after calling out his legendary group on the song “Bizzy Get’s Busy” from his new album I’m Busy, the pioneering Hip Hop artist suggested it was simply for promo.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge
Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
HipHopDX.com
Suge Knight Planned Attack On Bone Thugs-n-Harmony At 1995 Source Awards, Says Krayzie Bone
Suge Knight planned an attack on Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the 1995 Source Awards, according to Krazyie Bone. The Cleveland rapper made the claim during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he alleged the notorious Death Row Records co-founder offered goons $10,000 to assault them on stage during the awards show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
HipHopDX.com
YG Reveals His Top 5 West Coast Rappers Of All Time
YG has named his Mount Rushmore of West Coast rappers as part of an adorable interview with Jazzy’s World TV. The Compton rapper was willingly cornered by Jazzy right before stepping out onto the Governors Ball stage in Queens, New York back in June. When asked to share his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"
The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
