ACTON - Together at their dining room table, Belinda Paul sees her team. There's so much love in this Acton home, and laughter; A family to quite literally, lean on. "Last Tuesday, that's when they said it's ALS," Belinda said. The progressive neurodegenerative disease steals the ability to move, and breathe, and speak. It's that gift of speech that Belinda has given to so many. She's been a speech and language pathologist for 20 years, now working with special needs students at the Daley Middle School in Lowell. "When I got out of my car that next...

ACTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO