October 2022 Food Sense Orders Due October 14th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 14. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
National Preparedness Month Creates Ideal Planning Opportunity for Residents

The Oswego County Legislature recognized September as National Preparedness Month during its full meeting on Sept. 15. “National Preparedness Month in September creates an ideal opportunity for every resident of Oswego County to prepare their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency, including natural disasters,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “I urge all government agencies, private organizations, and the people and businesses of Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plans and work together toward creating a stronger, more resilient community.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego

OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
OSWEGO, NY
CiTi Fourth Street School Opens “The Spark” Store for Students

The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) is once again expanding opportunities for exceptional education students; through the vision of a teacher and the help of a custodial worker, the Fulton Fourth Street School location now offers a school-wide store as part of their positive behavioral program, where students can earn dollars they can spend at “The Spark.”
Dot Foods makes donations to Oswego County food pantries

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Dot Foods distribution center in Liverpool delivered donations to Catholic Charities of Oswego County and the Oswego County Salvation Army on Friday. Each food pantry received $5,000 worth of donations of food and personal hygiene items through the company’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors

Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
SKANEATELES, NY
Fulton Lions Stanard Receives Uplinger Service Award

Michelle Stanard, secretary and past president of the Fulton Lions Club, received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award at the club’s September meeting, it was announced by Fulton President Brett Tallents. “The award honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service to...
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
SYRACUSE, NY
Fort Ontario Hosts Murder, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem Lantern Tours

Staff and volunteers at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, will soon be leading lantern tours of the Fort Ontario Military Reservation National Register District. The guided “Murder, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem” lantern tours will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday events and run from...
OSWEGO, NY
Cayuga Hosting Celebration of CNY Manufacturing Careers in October

Cayuga Community College’s new Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) will be the scene of a day-long celebration of the future of Central New York manufacturing and related career opportunities next month. Located at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus, the AMI will host Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathways for high school students and Advanced...
CAYUGA, NY
COVID booster clinics in Central New York

(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County:  A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Spera’s deal to buy existing business for new Manlius location falls through

Manlius, N.Y. — After Spera’s temporarily reopened its Manlius location in what has been the Side Hill Farms store, the deal to acquire Side Hill has fallen through. Paul O’Mara, a partner in Side Hill Farms for the past nine years, and Mark Spera Jr., who operated Spera’s Manlius store, said they were deeply disappointed the sale didn’t work out. They had recently announced the attempted partnership.
MANLIUS, NY
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY

