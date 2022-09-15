Read full article on original website
Related
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’
Patagonia’s founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” “While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. “We needed to...
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patagonia founder donates entire company to fight against climate change
Patagonia store owner Yvon Chouinard poses in his shop November 21, 1993 in California. (Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency/Getty) Yvon Chouinard, founder of the popular outdoorsy clothing and accessories brand, Patagonia, has announced that he's donating his entire company to help fight against climate change. Launched over 50 years ago, the company...
msn.com
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
This $10.5 Million Ojai Valley Home Blurs the Lines Between Architecture and Nature
It’s one thing when renowned architects create masterpieces for others, but there’s something special when architects create homes for themselves. It’s through these projects you can understand the personal tastes and unbounded creativity. So when architect Scott Johnson, FAIA, founding partner of Johnson Fain (the firm famous for Opus One Winery and Fox Plaza, among others), moved his family from Los Angeles to Ojai Valley, he sought out to create a modern home that not only appeals to a variety of interests, but is a true retreat from the noise of the city. Called the ‘Wall House,’This well-crafted home sits on...
Trying to Keep Americans Camping With Treehouses and Yurts
Some families plan annual summer trips in a quest to eventually visit every major league ballpark across the U.S. Over the past two years, Patty Lin and her family have taken up a similar pursuit: campgrounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A river runs through it … no longer
By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it […] The post A river runs through it … no longer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert
You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain. The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests. Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs...
Thousands of forest islands created in the Amazon rainforest aren't working — here's why
Don't mess with mother nature.
Tiny solar backpacks could help save the plains wanderer – one of Australia’s most endangered birds
Researchers hope to learn about movement of small birds using solar-powered devices tracked by satellite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 Things to Know About Redwood National & State Parks: PHOTOS
Beneath the tallest trees on Earth, Redwood National & State Parks house some of the most dire, fascinating facts of any American parks. Redwood National Park is a unique place all around. For one, you’ll hardly (if ever) see the park listed or reported in any capacity as just “Redwood National Park.” This conundrum is one of the 10 things to know we’re breaking down below, as it’s not only interesting, but pertinent to navigating your northern California visit.
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
Dutch paradise: my stay at one of the world’s biggest manmade nature reserves
The noise of the town had faded away and there was nothing on the horizon. No windmills, boats, islands or dikes. Ahead was the void of a glassy-calm lake that stretched for 270 sq miles around us. The landscape was static, empty, elemental. “We’re trying to wipe the slate clean and create a new natural paradise,” said Roel Posthoorn, my Dutch host. “I think the heavens would approve.”
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0