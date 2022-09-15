Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Here's when Brad Marchand is aiming to return to Bruins' lineup
The Boston Bruins likely will be without Brad Marchand until around Thanksgiving. The star left winger joined his teammates at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament hosted by The Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday and gave an update on his rehab from offseason hip surgery when speaking to reporters.
Yardbarker
Nathan MacKinnon close to extension with Avalanache
LAS VEGAS – There were no tells at the table when Nathan MacKinnon sat down with reporters for the NHL Media Tour Thursday, no swelling wasteline or anything to suggest the famously, fanatically dedicated superstar took any time off to soak in his first Stanley Cup win this summer.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Live Coverage
Stream the game live and follow along with our In-Game Blog as the Oilers Rookies open their Young Stars Classic tournament against the Jets Rookies. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies take on the Winnipeg Jets Rookies in the opening game of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday at 5:00pm MT.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Arizona looks to build on Friday's gritty effort against an Anaheim roster that features five first-round draft picks. Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. TV: None | Radio: None | Stream: HERE. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two...
NHL
The Wrap: Smith Shines in hard-fought game against Vegas Golden Knights
Coyotes forward notches two goals, Arizona comes up just short in 3-2 loss. Nathan Smith picked up right where he left off last season. The Coyotes prospect scored two goals and goalie Anson Thornton made 18 saves, but Arizona dropped a close 3-2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday.
NHL
LIVE - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at Rookie Faceoff
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. New addition to VGK staff caught up with Insider Gary Lawless. by Gary Lawless @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. If two heads are better than one, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the same can be said about two head coaches. VGK Rookie...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
With the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL regular season mere weeks away, the preseason hype machines have roared to life. A number of teams – such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators – navigated busy offseasons rife with significant trades and free-agent signings, giving their fanbases license to get lost in Stanley Cup daydreams.
NHL
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
NHL
Hall Sees Plenty of Potential as New Season Approaches
"I think he's really excited. I only got to spend five minutes with him [on Wednesday] while he was lifting. We're going to sit down [Friday] a little more in earnest," said Montgomery. "But I know that he texted me during the summer before [David] Krejci re-signed, 'is Krejci coming back?' So, I think he's pretty excited."
NHL
Postgame Takeaways | Rousek fuels big night for linemates Kulich, Rosen
Seth Appert and his coaching staff had designs on combining Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, and Isak Rosen as linemates before the Prospects Challenge began. Rousek's playmaking, they calculated, would blend well with the scoring prowess of Kulich and Rosen. Rousek would also serve as a veteran anchor for the two first-round picks entering their first seasons in North America, with Rousek having spent last season with the Amerks.
NHL
Dan Cleary excited for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City beginning Thursday, which will feature some of the NHL's brightest young prospects all competing in the same rink. Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said...
NHL
Maple Leafs focused, confident in changing Stanley Cup Playoff narrative
Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly return to the Toronto Maple Leafs this season after another disappointing loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, eager to write a new story with a happy ending. "I think it's a proof of confidence in our group, and I think it's...
NHL
'I KIND OF EMBRACE THAT'
PENTICTON - At the time, Walker Duehr knew it was a big deal. A legit really, really big deal. That was no debating the history-setting spin on the ice he took that was given the media attention it so rightfully deserved. When he suited up for the Flames in his...
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
Isak Rosen smiled when Seth Appert brought up the improvement the forward has already displayed since development camp in July. "You can tell he knows it," Appert said. "He has put in a ton of work just in the two months since we saw him." Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in...
NHL
Canadiens season preview: Goaltending, Suzuki as captain keys
Coping without injured Price among challenges of coach St. Louis entering first full season. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
