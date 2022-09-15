Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
A Salt Lake City Couple Built a Second Home Next Door. Soon It Became Their First.
Side by side, on a quiet street on a mountain ridge high up above Salt Lake City, sit two homes that are at once similar and yet completely different. “It’s the culmination of a whole lifetime,” says Cynthia Strike Petrow about the two homes.Ms. Petrow, a 68-year-old musician and Pilates teacher, grew up in the traditional house, which she still owns with her three siblings. It serves as a gathering space for holidays for the extended family.
This $15 Million Connecticut Estate May Become the Most Expensive Home in This Wealthy Enclave
The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular. The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town. Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke...
The Internet Is Losing It Over This $1.4 Million House Listing With A Toilet in the Bedroom
Luxury real estate has always been its own beast. But thanks to social media, some truly strange million-dollar listings have gone viral, as everyday people question how such eccentric houses can carry such high asking prices. That’s what happened to a $1.4 million Toronto home which features, among other things,...
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multi-room home for a studio condominium so small, you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is now building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This California Home Could Truly Be Described as an Actual Treehouse
Treehouses will always have a whimsical appeal, but one California property for sale is truly taking the concept to new heights. First spotted on (where else?) Zillow Gone Wild, this $3.8 million estate in Pismo Beach includes five different dwelling units on the property, and one of which was built around a coastal live oak tree.
This Historic Wisconsin Hotel Is Listed Well Below Market Value — But It's Reportedly Haunted
The 5,500-square-foot property includes a large bar and grill.
This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million
Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019; becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is about to hit the market for $250 million. If sold it would surpass the $238 million billionaire Ken Griffin paid in January 2019 for his condo at nearby 220 Central Park South. When it officially lists on September 19, it will become the most expensive home in the country right now,...
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has A Private Cove & You Get Ocean Views From Almost Each Room
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on a private cove and almost every room inside has views of the ocean!. Located in Glen Margaret, this secluded four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is listed for sale on the market for $1,288,000. Even though it has a hefty price tag,...
hunker.com
This House Listed on Zillow Has Its Very Own Diner
Have you ever wanted a 1950s diner in your home? What about an amphitheater? Or a classic car museum? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you're in luck. Zillow has just listed a 15-bedroom, 19-bathroom estate in Santa Claus, Indiana, with all of this and more. The catch? It's going for a cool $47,900,000.
Comments / 0