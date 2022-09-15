ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

A Salt Lake City Couple Built a Second Home Next Door. Soon It Became Their First.

Side by side, on a quiet street on a mountain ridge high up above Salt Lake City, sit two homes that are at once similar and yet completely different. “It’s the culmination of a whole lifetime,” says Cynthia Strike Petrow about the two homes.Ms. Petrow, a 68-year-old musician and Pilates teacher, grew up in the traditional house, which she still owns with her three siblings. It serves as a gathering space for holidays for the extended family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Robb Report

This $15 Million Connecticut Estate May Become the Most Expensive Home in This Wealthy Enclave

The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular. The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town. Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Robb Report

This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million

Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019; becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too. Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is about to hit the market for $250 million. If sold it would surpass the $238 million billionaire Ken Griffin paid in January 2019 for his condo at nearby 220 Central Park South. When it officially lists on September 19, it will become the most expensive home in the country right now,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 4,917 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 4,917 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie Lalehzar. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Approved architectural plans, intricately detailed are included with the sale. A GRAMERCY HOME: HAVE IT YOUR WAY Block: 875 Lot: 11 Lot: 16.67 X 75 +/- (The Ground Floor is Built Full) Built: 16.67 X 55 +/- (Floors 2 through 5) The 1855 Anglo-Italianate south-facing single-family house with its newly re-made classic brownstone facade offers the buyer an exceptional opportunity to redesign the interior of an historic structure; repurposing the house to custom-fit an individual lifestyle. The neighborhood is further enhanced by the finest restaurants (the reputable Union Square Cafe has newly relocated on the corner of 19th and Park Avenue), the historic National Arts and Players Clubs on the Park, the Union Square Green Market, as well as the convenience of mass transportation, all contribute to the allure of the area. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The rear wall on the parlor floor has been replaced by a casement window-wall curtain, providing light and atmosphere that opens up to the renovated terrace and restored wood enclosure; a skylight has been installed on terrace floor allowing light into the lower level.
hunker.com

This House Listed on Zillow Has Its Very Own Diner

Have you ever wanted a 1950s diner in your home? What about an amphitheater? Or a classic car museum? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you're in luck. Zillow has just listed a 15-bedroom, 19-bathroom estate in Santa Claus, Indiana, with all of this and more. The catch? It's going for a cool $47,900,000.
SANTA CLAUS, IN

