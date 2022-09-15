Read full article on original website
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
nbcrightnow.com
Cannabis listening sessions to be held in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council will hold two Cannabis Listening Sessions to gauge the community's thoughts on retail cannabis within the city limits. In 2012 Washington state initiative 502 allowed the sale of cannabis, but gave cities the choice to prohibit or allow it. In 2014 the Pasco City...
nbcrightnow.com
Foodies coming to Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Following a fire at its downtown Kennewick location in February, iconic Tri-Cities eatery Foodies announced that it will be reopening at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex this fall. According to a City of Kennewick news release, the restaurant space inside Kennewick's Columbia River Landing facility at 2701 Paul...
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Family and friends remember Xavier Y. Zavala, fallen Kennewick Marine
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fallen United States Marine and Kennewick native was brought home today. Xavier Y. Zavala was actively involved in the community, from wrestling at Kamiakin High School, to volunteering every boat race weekend. He will be missed by many. Family said after graduating, he immediately enlisted...
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
CTE enrollment booms for RSD, Hanford broadcasting grows by over 100 students
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District said CTE, or Careers and Technical Education enrollment has climbed by nearly 40% in the last 3 years. One Hanford CTE class, TV Broadcasting, the daily news show and announcements, has over 100 students this semester—126 to be exact. “When I...
northeastoregonnow.com
BMCC Awards FARM II Contract to Richland Construction Company
The Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Board gas approved the FARM II design-build contract to Bouten Construction Company from Richland, Wash. The project is a community partnership between BMCC, the city of Pendleton, Pendleton Round-Up, Happy Canyon, Umatilla County, InterMountain Education Service District and the Port of Umatilla. FARM II will provide space for much-needed workforce training.
nbcrightnow.com
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral
It shows about a half-dozen students kicking a teen in the head and torso.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in August drive-by shooting in Kennewick arrested
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A suspect has been identified and arrested in relation to a shooting on August, 12th, on the 4600 block of Clearwater Avenue. Through an ongoing Kennewick Police Department investigation and tips from the public a suspect was identified in Stanfield, Oregon. According to a Kennewick Police Department news...
historylink.org
Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)
One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
