Reuters

European shares open higher on boost from banks

Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose at the open on Tuesday as banks gained, with investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index advanced 0.8%, after a soft start to the week.
AFP

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk said on Monday. "Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran," Musk said in response to a tweet from a science reporter.
