European shares open higher on boost from banks
Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares rose at the open on Tuesday as banks gained, with investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index advanced 0.8%, after a soft start to the week.
Switzerland cuts growth forecasts given energy risks, inflation
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss government significantly cut its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, citing growing risks from a "tense energy situation and sharp price increases".
SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk
SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk said on Monday. "Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran," Musk said in response to a tweet from a science reporter.
German producer prices post surprise record jump in August
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, driven mainly by soaring energy prices, according to data released on Tuesday.
