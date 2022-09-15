Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy announces purchase of rail line for Essex-Hudson Greenway
The dream of creating a miles long state park that stretches through Hudson and Essex County may come to fruition after the governor of New Jersey announced the acquisition of the rail line needed to make it reality. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Sept. 15 the acquisition of nine miles...
Blue Violets cannabis dispensary clears Hoboken Planning Board
The Blue Violets cannabis dispensary in Hoboken has become the first weed shop in the city to clear the city’s Planning Board, putting them one step closer to opening a store on Washington Street. The co-founders of Blue Violets, which consist of Weehawken couple Maxwell and Lauren Chang Thompson,...
Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property
The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
Bayonne considers redevelopment for entire Constable Hook industrial area
Bayonne is considering implementing a redevelopment plan for the largest industrial area in the city, known as Constable Hook. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a redevelopment study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the redevelopment process.
New York YIMBY
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town
Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
jcitytimes.com
Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line
Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
West New York officials defend handling of Spotted Lanternfly infestation
West New York officials are defending their handling of the Spotted Lanternfly infestation following residents complaints. Rianna Bryceland asked Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners what is being done to curb the pests at the local level at the September 7 meeting. She also asked if the administration is aware of the spraying of the invasive insects in the more affected areas of the county by the Hudson Regional Health Commission.
Six-story mixed-use building proposed for area including Da Noi restaurant
A redeveloper is looking to construct a multi-family mixed-use residential and commercial building on the corner of Avenue C and West 54th Street in Bayonne. If approved, site plans show the building would be a taller structure in the surrounding uptown neighborhood, generally defined by two- and three-story residential and commercial buildings.
Play about slavery to be performed free in Hudson County parks through Sept. 25
A play inspired by a chapter in history is being performed free throughout parks in Hudson County.
Hudson County and North Bergen officials unveil new 9/11 memorial
North Bergen’s annual 9/11 ceremony took place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at the new memorial park. A new park with a memorial was built on the east side of Boulevard East at 79th Street, across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park and facing New York City.
Person killed by N.J. train. Bergen line rail service suspended.
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Rutherford on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the tracks at Park and East Erie Avenues around 8:30 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to a police scanner report.
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
New Jersey Globe
Two dead people signed Trenton council candidate petition, lawsuit alleges
Update at 12:27 PM: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz has ordered the Trenton city clerk to hold off on a ballot drawing and printing of ballots in Trenton’s South Ward until after a court hearing set for Monday afternoon. Desiree Clark died six years ago, but still managed to...
The 2022 Bayonne Arts Festival keeps an annual tradition alive
The Bayonne Arts Festival was a smash success on September 10. The free festivities ran all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. The Bayonne Youth Center, under the direction of President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne...
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
hudsontv.com
New Union City Police Chief Stresses the Importance of Community Policing
Union City’s new Police Chief Anthony Facchini is a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, having moved up the ranks to become the Department’s new leader just a few weeks ago. Facchini says community policing is the foundation of the force, and it’s something he will continue to stress...
insidernj.com
Fulop Makes the Millennial Rounds
Last night in Edison, Jersey City Mayor and potential 2025 Democratic candidate for Governor Steve Fulop was the guest of honor at a dinner with millennial elected officials from across the state. Organized by Matt Anderson, President of Millennials for NJ, the casual event was an opportunity for young elected officials to share their experiences as public servants and their ideas for New Jersey’s future.
