North Bergen, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Condemnation possible again for Bayonne Medical Center property

The Bayonne City Council is again considering using eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center amid a battle between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator CarePoint Health, over the landlord and property owner Hudson Regional Hospital, which also wants to operate the facility.
BAYONNE, NJ
New York YIMBY

Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey

Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town

Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
SECAUCUS, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line

Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York officials defend handling of Spotted Lanternfly infestation

West New York officials are defending their handling of the Spotted Lanternfly infestation following residents complaints. Rianna Bryceland asked Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners what is being done to curb the pests at the local level at the September 7 meeting. She also asked if the administration is aware of the spraying of the invasive insects in the more affected areas of the county by the Hudson Regional Health Commission.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Person killed by N.J. train. Bergen line rail service suspended.

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Rutherford on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the tracks at Park and East Erie Avenues around 8:30 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to a police scanner report.
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Fulop Makes the Millennial Rounds

Last night in Edison, Jersey City Mayor and potential 2025 Democratic candidate for Governor Steve Fulop was the guest of honor at a dinner with millennial elected officials from across the state. Organized by Matt Anderson, President of Millennials for NJ, the casual event was an opportunity for young elected officials to share their experiences as public servants and their ideas for New Jersey’s future.
EDISON, NJ
