CDPHE implements stricter permit requirements for minor sources of air pollution to address worsening air quality in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) announced earlier this month stricter requirements for businesses seeking general permits. General permits cover multiple dischargers of pollution within a designated geographical area. State and federal regulations set limits for minor sources of pollution. As...
Arizona recognized for its Medicaid program innovation
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program, received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP). The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
Doctors and Utah Health Dept. launch historic air purifiers in Utah schools project
Cleaner air improves student performance, decreases COVID transmission and school absenteeism. In an historic, far reaching clean air initiative, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) have joined forces to launch a project to place air purifiers in every K through 12 school classrooms in the state. The funding comes from a federal grant, ELC Reopening Schools Grant.
5 Things Oregon: Mobile crisis services, Topical Agenda, Q&A w/ Dr. Melinda Davis
In this month’s newsletter we feature a conversation on rural health care with ORPRN’s Dr. Melinda Davis, a video on federal health policy from HHS Regional Director (Region 10) Ingrid Ulrey, and details on Oregon’s recently-approved Medicaid mobile crisis services program. We also have a couple of...
Whitmer celebrates highest percentage of insured Americans in history
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a $4 million federal grant that will expand access to qualified health insurance Navigators and help more people find health insurance. These grants, along with extended tax subsidies called for by Governor Whitmer and other actions taken by state and federal partners, will help further reduce the national uninsured rate which hit an all-time record low of just 8% in 2022.
Q&A: Dr. Kristi Kleinschmit, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the U of U School of Medicine, on the mental health crisis facing children and youth in Utah
Kristi Klienschmit provides clinical services for children and adolescents at the University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute. She is a consulting psychiatrist to primary care providers across the state of Utah through the CALL-UP psychiatric consultation line. She acts as Vice Chair of Education for the Huntsman Mental Health...
Legacy Community Health and CareSource collaborate to serve Texas Medicaid members
Houston-based Legacy Community Health announced on Tuesday a joint venture with CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization based in Dayton, Ohio, to deliver care to Texas Medicaid members. The 2 entities will form CareSource Bayou Health, a managed care organization (MCO). The MCO intends to participate in the procurement process...
MDHHS seeks proposals to expand Intensive Crisis Stabilization Services for children
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that it is accepting proposals for the MI Kids Now Mobile Response Grant Program for the grant period of Jan. 1st, 2023, to Sept. 30th, 2023. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
Maryland looks to improve CCBHC quality and reporting measures
In an effort to further improve the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland held a meeting Wednesday on improving CCBHC quality and reporting measures. CCBHCs provide comprehensive behavioral care by providing case management, crisis response, peer support,...
Youth-led council will support Oregon communities with COVID-19 school-based recovery efforts
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently formed the Statewide Youth Advisory Council, which will support schools and communities with COVID-19 school-based recovery efforts. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. This summer, OHA appointed 20 youths between the ages of 15 and...
Texas DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt to retire at the end of the month
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced on September 8th that John Hellerstedt, MD, will be stepping down as the Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) at the end of the month after 14 years of service. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health...
