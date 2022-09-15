ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDPHE implements stricter permit requirements for minor sources of air pollution to address worsening air quality in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) announced earlier this month stricter requirements for businesses seeking general permits. General permits cover multiple dischargers of pollution within a designated geographical area. State and federal regulations set limits for minor sources of pollution. As...
Arizona recognized for its Medicaid program innovation

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Arizona’s Medicaid program, received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP). The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
ARIZONA STATE
Doctors and Utah Health Dept. launch historic air purifiers in Utah schools project

Cleaner air improves student performance, decreases COVID transmission and school absenteeism. In an historic, far reaching clean air initiative, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) have joined forces to launch a project to place air purifiers in every K through 12 school classrooms in the state. The funding comes from a federal grant, ELC Reopening Schools Grant.
UTAH STATE
Whitmer celebrates highest percentage of insured Americans in history

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced a $4 million federal grant that will expand access to qualified health insurance Navigators and help more people find health insurance. These grants, along with extended tax subsidies called for by Governor Whitmer and other actions taken by state and federal partners, will help further reduce the national uninsured rate which hit an all-time record low of just 8% in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Q&A: Dr. Kristi Kleinschmit, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the U of U School of Medicine, on the mental health crisis facing children and youth in Utah

Kristi Klienschmit provides clinical services for children and adolescents at the University of Utah Huntsman Mental Health Institute. She is a consulting psychiatrist to primary care providers across the state of Utah through the CALL-UP psychiatric consultation line. She acts as Vice Chair of Education for the Huntsman Mental Health...
UTAH STATE
Legacy Community Health and CareSource collaborate to serve Texas Medicaid members

Houston-based Legacy Community Health announced on Tuesday a joint venture with CareSource, a nonprofit managed care organization based in Dayton, Ohio, to deliver care to Texas Medicaid members. The 2 entities will form CareSource Bayou Health, a managed care organization (MCO). The MCO intends to participate in the procurement process...
TEXAS STATE
Maryland looks to improve CCBHC quality and reporting measures

In an effort to further improve the implementation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland held a meeting Wednesday on improving CCBHC quality and reporting measures. CCBHCs provide comprehensive behavioral care by providing case management, crisis response, peer support,...
MARYLAND STATE
Texas DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt to retire at the end of the month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced on September 8th that John Hellerstedt, MD, will be stepping down as the Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) at the end of the month after 14 years of service. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health...
