Florida State

Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
 2 days ago
Guest
1d ago

This is another Florida hit piece, no county/no city just “Florida”…..I am starting to think y’all don’t know Florida is 29 million strong…show a few idiots and then say, see “Florida”……again just another “hit piece”!

John Huffman
1d ago

Florida we must save ourselves. This is our 1930s Germany moment and we cannot tolerate a movement that would erase and deny fellow citizens their full humanity and rightful place in our Republic. A future pluralistic liberal democracy is being aborted before our very eyes. Look what happened in Sarasota just last week.This we cannot tolerate and this must be canceled before they cancel us.

Rod Wurst
12h ago

I do live in Florida since 2014 and have never seen any crazy Nazi. I come around a lot and articles like this are just stupid propaganda. Wake up people, don't let others use and fool you. This isn't about politics, they want to trick you into being helpful idiots.

