Woodbury, CT

NewsTimes

Letter: Resident reflects on the Ridgefield Town Council meeting

On September 7, the citizens of Ridgefield resoundingly (76 percent) voted to ban cannabis establishments in town. The most gratifying aspect of the night was that the citizens present were well informed, an essential requirement for the preservation of Liberty and self-government. But there are other pressing issues that we...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Woodbury, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Woodbury, CT
NewsTimes

Sparrow Pizza brings thin-crust bar pies to West Hartford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-four years ago, Adam Greenberg was a teenager working for West Hartford restaurateur Billy Grant at his eponymous restaurant on Farmington Avenue. Today, after more than two decades of culinary experience (and racking up several "Chopped" wins) he's back in the same space.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Trumbull's Booth Hill picked as Blue Ribbon school

TRUMBULL — Managing an elementary school takes a lot of time and energy, and doesn't allow much time for reflection. So when Booth Hill Principal Dana Pierce learned earlier this year that the Connecticut Department of Education had nominated Booth Hill to be a National Blue Ribbon school, he saw it as a unique opportunity. While applying for consideration for the national honor, he and his staff had to review everything the school had accomplished over the past year.
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

The Archive, Bridgeport’s retro movie and music store, bringing VHS and vinyl to Colorado

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Archive is a Bridgeport retail staple for cult cinema and vintage vinyl, selling everything from VHS tapes and Blu-ray discs to vintage movie posters and action figures. Despite existing in the age of streaming, the popularity of physical media is pushing the boutique film store to open up its second storefront in Aurora, Colo.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Supporting Bob Hebert for Ridgefield

I am writing this letter to urge the residents of Ridgefield to vote for Bob Hebert as our State Representative in November. As a mother and recently retired public-school teacher, the education and well-being of children is of the utmost importance to me, and the stakes couldn't be higher than they are right now. After 25 years in the classroom, I am extremely concerned about the direction public education is heading. State mandates bombard our public schools, with little to no funding to support them. Political agendas fuel curriculum, and many parents are concerned about what is being taught in schools. Bob will work with our Board of Education to be sure he fights for what is best for Ridgefield Public Schools. As a father of 3 himself, Bob understands that nothing is more important than a strong home/school partnership for a child to thrive and succeed. He will fight for the rights of parents to continue to have a say in their children's education. Bob will be a voice for the parents in Ridgefield, rather than blindly voting across party lines in Hartford.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsTimes

Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated

A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity

SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts

After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
PORT CHESTER, NY
NewsTimes

School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say

WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
WATERTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT

