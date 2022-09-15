ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Related
wvlt.tv

Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022

The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

What is a Foot Sanctuary Anyway?

(Ed. Note: Today’s Article and photographs are by Heather Ryerson) Heavenly. That’s what it is. When the Embassy Suites opened in 2019, I was intrigued by their choice of spa addition. After a trip to Asheville, NC, Ami Patel felt Wake Foot Sanctuary would be a good fit for Knoxville. And how lucky we are that she did. Inside of Knoxville covered the opening in 2019, but I still couldn’t wrap my head around it, so I booked an appointment and headed over for an update on business and to see for myself what all the fuss was about.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

SkyBridge Gatlinburg: Is it worth it? An honest review [2022]

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The competition for your tourism dollar in Gatlinburg is fierce. Afterall, there are only so many...
GATLINBURG, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public

Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Beat inflation with a 4 ingredient recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cut costs on meals and still make them taste delicious with these hacks. Food blogger, Krista Desocio, is showing you the best ways to cut costs on groceries and still prepare a full cooked meal. A big tip she gives is to incorporate your leftovers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Still time to catch a concert in Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is still time to catch some live music on the Square. Every Tuesday until October, enjoy some live Jazz music with various bands that are well known around town. There are two more Jazz concerts you can still see. On Tuesday, September 20 you can see Shawn Turner and Pinky Ring and on Tuesday, September 27, wrap up the series with John Hamar.
KNOXVILLE, TN

