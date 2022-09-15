ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

