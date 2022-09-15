It seems like quite literally anything is possible with LEGO bricks at this point. ‘Jaw-dropping’ at this point is just an occupational hazard. I’m always blown away by the kind of stuff people put together using just LEGO bricks – or sometimes even create by augmenting LEGO bricks (like this LEGO brick with a built-in OLED screen), although LEGO builder Zung92 seems to have cracked the holy grail. Meet the LEGO ZH1, a functional film camera that actually clicks photos on a 35mm reel of film, which you can then develop in a dark room. “I would like to see LEGO not just a display toy, but a real functional tool that people can customize and use daily”, Zung92 said as he described his creation.

