Ars Technica
Artists begin selling AI-generated artwork on stock photography websites
Seeking ways to "monetize" AI-generated art, some artists have already begun submitting their AI-generated pieces to stock photography websites like Shutterstock. Searches for "AI generated" or "Midjourney" (a popular image synthesis service) produce thousands of results on the site. In some cases, a portion of the artwork that isn't labeled...
architizer.com
Modulus Architecture Designs 20°_A summer living experience in Naxos Island
20°_A summer living experience in Naxos Island – Our Architecture vision, in every project, is to focus on the creation of spatial experiences so that every space has its own identity, narrates a story and constitutes a unique adventure for its users. In this project, our main purpose, was to design three independent summer houses, in a complex, in front of Plaka’s beach, in the island of Naxos. The two of them should be similar and more privileged than the third one. Integration to the Cycladic landscape, privacy and large- scale outdoor areas were some of the basic requirements.
Dall-E 2 AI image generator is a surprisingly great fashion designer
Are fashion designers the latest group to be displaced in the robot uprising?
yankodesign.com
This functional LEGO pinhole camera ACTUALLY clicks vintage photos on 35mm film
It seems like quite literally anything is possible with LEGO bricks at this point. ‘Jaw-dropping’ at this point is just an occupational hazard. I’m always blown away by the kind of stuff people put together using just LEGO bricks – or sometimes even create by augmenting LEGO bricks (like this LEGO brick with a built-in OLED screen), although LEGO builder Zung92 seems to have cracked the holy grail. Meet the LEGO ZH1, a functional film camera that actually clicks photos on a 35mm reel of film, which you can then develop in a dark room. “I would like to see LEGO not just a display toy, but a real functional tool that people can customize and use daily”, Zung92 said as he described his creation.
yankodesign.com
Ammunition designs a luxury digital display to create your own NFT art gallery at home
NFT art has taken on physical artwork in a way unanticipated five years ago. NFTs are now not just for the crypto maniacs; art collectors, artists and audiences are swimming the waters with equal intent. This is giving rise to “digital art renaissance”, Danvas, the creators of the first ‘luxury digital display’ for the innovative NFT art, notes.
Narwal Introduces Narwal Freo, Furthering Its Commitment to Bringing Flawless Floors to Every Household
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)
The 5 Best Software for Creating NFT Art
NFT or Non-Fungible Token is a digital asset that uses Blockchain Technology. For instance, your artwork, drawing, collectibles, picture, or videos. Each token is unique in its sort and has a distinct value. The main focus here is to help you select the best software to create this digital art.
DxO update makes its latest corrections available across its software range
Users of PhotoLab 5, PureRAW 2, ViewPoint 3, FilmPack 6 and Nik Collection 5 can all now use DxO’s collection of 75,000+ camera-lens combinations. DxO is not the only company to make lens correction profiles but the difference is that these are tailored to specific camera and lens combinations. DxO claims this approach assesses the true 100% field of capture without the cropping of generic lens profiles and with up to 10% more pixels in the end result.
Intrepid Automation introduces “Valkyrie” systems for scalable production using patented modular DLP technology
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2022-- Intrepid Automation, a manufacturing technology company that develops custom, end-to-end solutions for large scale manufacturing customers using 3D print technology and materials, announced this week the launch of the “Valkyrie” system: a large-format, industrial-grade, modular tool for manufacturing customers to quickly scale production of printed patterns, molds, and parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220917005018/en/ The Valkyrie system, with a build area of 660mm by 760mm by 560mm, has customer-validated print speeds of up to 44mm/hour using IntrepidCast LF resins, allowing customers to produce end-use parts up to 10x faster than legacy SLA processes. (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Save $50 on an Epson WorkForce All-in-One Wireless Printer
Whether you're printing work documents, copying lost-pet fliers, scanning family photos, or still sending faxes, Epson's WorkForce Pro WF-3820 Wireless All-in-One printer gets the job done. Amazon is selling the entry-level, business-oriented multifunction device for $149.99—$50 off the $199.99 retail cost(Opens in a new window). Measuring 9.8-by-16.7-by-19.4 inches (HWD)...
Fast Company
Rivian’s R1T truck was cleverly designed for day-to-day use
Turns out, not having to pack an internal combustion engine under the hood of a truck really opens the doors of creativity. At least, that’s what happened when Jeff Hammoud, Rivian’s head of design, began playing with that bonus volume in the EV automaker’s R1T pickup, which began delivery last September. It’s the winner in the Automotive category of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.
The war against the machines has begun: photography site bans AI images
Shots fired: a photography portfolio website has banned AI-generated images to protect "human-generated art"
ETOnline.com
The Best All-in-One Printers of 2022 for College Students and Working from Home
As many people enter another season of working from home, there might be one thing from the office (beyond the coffee maker) that you miss dearly: the printer. Having a good, quality printer comes in handy whether you're working from home, still in school, or running a small business from your living room.
