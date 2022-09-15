SPOKANE, Wash. — Property crime is rising, but the Sheriff’s Office says there isn’t much they can do. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they’re handcuffed by new laws. Deputies can no longer decide on their own when to pursue a suspect. The new law is supposed to keep deputies and the public safe by preventing high-speed chases. Now, some in the criminal justice system are calling its goals into question.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO