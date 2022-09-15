Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO