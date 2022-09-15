Read full article on original website
Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) are set to host the Akron Zips (1-1) in Neyland Stadium for their Week 3 matchup. Pregame Notes: -Juwan Mitchell is IN for the Vols after missing the first two games of the season for undisclosed reasons. -Defensive backs Dee Williams and Warren ...
247Sports
Bold predictions: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
Vols coach Heupel gets contract extension, $1 million raise
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and the University of Tennessee have agreed to a contract extension that will add $1 million to his annual salary.
WATE
Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
Tennessee's "Running Through the T" Tradition is One of College Football's Best
I've only been to the great Neyland Stadium once, and it was in 2016 for the Florida-Tennessee game. It was the epitome of college football and, more specifically, SEC football. From the orange-and-white checkered sections of the stadium to hearing "Rocky Top" played by the band some 20,000 times, it...
Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports. Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated. Heupel's raise makes him ...
OL Commit Umarov Enjoying 'Family' Relationship with Vols Since Commitment
Alpharetta, Ga.-- Tennessee offensive line commitment Sham Umarov and his Denmark team stormed back in the second half on Friday night to take down Harrison High School (Ga.). Following the victory, Umarov discussed the win, his relationship with the Vols and more. “As a whole team, we came ...
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel has perfect reaction to Vols’ game against Florida being sold out
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Florida Gators on September 24 in Neyland Stadium is officially sold out. Tennessee made the announcement that the game is sold out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss Tennessee’s game against Akron this...
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
Friday Frenzy: Week 5 football matchups, scores
The latest scores and updates from week 5 of high school football across East Tennessee on Sept. 16, 2022
Tennessee Vols morning report: Schedule change, Florida game sold out
As you might expect, everything surrounding the Tennessee Vols athletics program right now centers around football, and that was never more true than Wednesday. Story after update story heavily with news around that specific program. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with another round of weekly press conferences, two...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022
The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Austin-East Roadrunners at Northview Academy Cougars – Week 5 (2022)
There are some free pictures below for you to view. But to see them all, make sure you’re logged in to your 5Star Preps account.
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
