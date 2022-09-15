ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Bold predictions: Akron at Tennessee

Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Gators#Economy#American Football#College Football
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports.  Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated.  Heupel's raise makes him ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule

The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022

The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy