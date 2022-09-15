ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer

SHELTON — Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and leis were the order of the day at the Shelton Senior Center Friday. The center, which has returned to full programming, finally brought back its end-of-summer luau event, with more than 180 seniors gathering for food, fun, dancing, and the popular best dressed contest.
SHELTON, CT
Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival

The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Orange to celebrate bicentennial at annual Country Fair

ORANGE — The town's 200th birthday celebration will begin at the annual Orange Country Fair, officials said. "It's a great fun and family event," said Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli. The fair has its origins in a festival that began in 1898 and ran through 1912. Zeoli said that...
ORANGE, CT
Stamford Downtown plans WineFest on Bedford; CT Ballet holds 'Nutcracker' auditions in Stamford

Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting a wine festival in Latham Park in October. WineFest on Bedford, set from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, features wine from more than 35 wineries and includes wine sampling, lawn games and live music with the Joe Corsello Quartet — fronted by Stamford's own Joe Corsello. Attendees must be 21 and older. Proper ID will be required for admission — a valid and current motor vehicle operator's license, current Passport or Global ID along with another form of photo ID, or an identity card issued by the state Department of Transportation. No pets or children younger than 21.
STAMFORD, CT
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home

NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NORWALK, CT
The Dish: Fashion stylist Withley Verdiner, radio host Mark Simone at end-of-summer party in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Professional fashion stylist Withley Verdiner was seen at Tony's at the J House at the Greenwich venue’s end of summer party on Wednesday night. Verdiner’s career includes starting his own fashion line, working as a stylist for several TV shows including “My Super Sweet 16” on MTV and for best-selling author and award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller, as well as reggae artist Craig Serani for his debut album’s video. Greenwich resident and 710 WOR radio host and Newsmax contributor Mark Simone was among the many guests and celebrities at the party.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven plans transformation of State Street

NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments

BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal

FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane

MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
MILFORD, CT

