Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Danbury's Rogers Park hosting Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair with food, fun, music
DANBURY — Aiming to celebrate the city’s diversity and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the second annual Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Park. Hosted by Salt & Light Ministries Inc. and sponsored by State Farm Insurance,...
Register Citizen
Shelton seniors gather for luau to close out summer
SHELTON — Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and leis were the order of the day at the Shelton Senior Center Friday. The center, which has returned to full programming, finally brought back its end-of-summer luau event, with more than 180 seniors gathering for food, fun, dancing, and the popular best dressed contest.
Register Citizen
New Milford dishes up the taste of fall with second annual Apple Festival — including a bake-off
NEW MILFORD - Visitors can enjoy everything apple — apple crisp, apple pie and apple doughnuts — at the town’s second annual Apple Bake-Off this fall. The event will be part of the second annual Apple Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 on the Town Green.
Register Citizen
Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival
The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
1st community Gather New Haven Festival to unfold Sunday at Goffe Street Park
NEW HAVEN — Gather New Haven, the nonprofit organization born from the merger between the New Haven Land Trust and New Haven Farms, will hold its first Gather New Haven Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Goffe Street Park, also known as DeGale Field. "The Gather...
Register Citizen
Orange to celebrate bicentennial at annual Country Fair
ORANGE — The town's 200th birthday celebration will begin at the annual Orange Country Fair, officials said. "It's a great fun and family event," said Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli. The fair has its origins in a festival that began in 1898 and ran through 1912. Zeoli said that...
Register Citizen
In New Haven, two developers present plans for Strong School site in Fair Haven
NEW HAVEN — After 12 years of the former Strong School sitting vacant on Grand Avenue in Fair Haven — and several previous attempts to redevelop it — there’s hope that it finally may get new use as a mix of market rate apartments and affordable housing.
Register Citizen
Stamford Downtown plans WineFest on Bedford; CT Ballet holds 'Nutcracker' auditions in Stamford
Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting a wine festival in Latham Park in October. WineFest on Bedford, set from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, features wine from more than 35 wineries and includes wine sampling, lawn games and live music with the Joe Corsello Quartet — fronted by Stamford's own Joe Corsello. Attendees must be 21 and older. Proper ID will be required for admission — a valid and current motor vehicle operator's license, current Passport or Global ID along with another form of photo ID, or an identity card issued by the state Department of Transportation. No pets or children younger than 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Fashion stylist Withley Verdiner, radio host Mark Simone at end-of-summer party in Greenwich
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Professional fashion stylist Withley Verdiner was seen at Tony's at the J House at the Greenwich venue’s end of summer party on Wednesday night. Verdiner’s career includes starting his own fashion line, working as a stylist for several TV shows including “My Super Sweet 16” on MTV and for best-selling author and award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller, as well as reggae artist Craig Serani for his debut album’s video. Greenwich resident and 710 WOR radio host and Newsmax contributor Mark Simone was among the many guests and celebrities at the party.
Register Citizen
Historic house in Clinton on Waterside Lane to be saved from demolition
CLINTON — The owner of a 1785 house at 69 Waterside Lane, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has decided not to raze the structure after he learned his property was protected by state law, according to an official. Owner Steven Bugg’s plan to tear down the...
Register Citizen
New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition closes. Why it started and why it's able to shut down
NEW MILFORD — Not long ago, groups of people needed to camp out throughout the night in various places in town, such as in the woods across from Big Y and behind Waters Construction Company. Today, few people, if any, do thanks to efforts of the town leaders and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
New Haven plans transformation of State Street
NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
Register Citizen
Fairfield schools address 'significant heat concerns' for buildings without AC
FAIRFIELD — Residents raised concerns recently about the heat and lack of air conditioning in the town's public schools. Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale said there was talk on social media, as well as a few emails sent to the board from parents and teachers, about the heat in Dwight Elementary School.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
Register Citizen
Greenwich remembers Glenville student with brain cancer: ‘He still had his light through it all.’
GREENWICH — “There was a little boy who loved his little life,” Julian McRandal once wrote in a story. His mom, Daisy McRandal, said she thinks her ailing son was looking inward as he wrote that line. Julian, a Glenville School student, died Aug. 30, the day...
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
Register Citizen
Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal
FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
Register Citizen
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
Comments / 0