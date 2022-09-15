Read full article on original website
WSFA
Veterinarians warn about canine influenza
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With concerns of canine influenza or dog flu on the rise, some veterinarians are reminding pet parents of the signs and symptoms. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Van Hooser says VCA Carriage Hills Animal Hospital shut down its boarding until further notice due to the uptick in cases.
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
WSFA
Montgomery County sheriff encourages use of 911 app
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking more people to use an app called Smart 911. The app allows people to create profiles containing medical, pets, vehicles and household information. “Anytime you dial 911, they know who it is, they’re talking to you on the...
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Coosa County Sheriff’s searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
WSFA
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
WSFA
Montgomery woman says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A first-time mom and Montgomery resident credits an app with saving her baby’s life. Shamari Cooke and her husband are proud parents to a precious eight-week-old baby girl named Aspen. “She’s doing really good, more alert,” Cooke said. “She’s very sassy and feisty. She’s my...
WSFA
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting. Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
wtvy.com
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
alabamanews.net
Millbrook Police Searching for Missing Man
Millbrook police need your help finding a missing man. Howard Blazer is 84 years old with blue eyes and gray hair and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment, according to police. He was last seen on Saturday, September 17, at approximately 9:50AM wearing blue jeans, a...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
alabamanews.net
New Commercial, Retail Park Coming to Autauga County
The Autauga County Industrial Development Authority, the Autauga County Commission and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce have broken ground for commercial and retail development at the Interstate Business Park. The Interstate Business Park is located at 103 Jesse Samuel Hunt Boulevard off U.S. Highway 31, near Interstate 65 exit...
WSFA
Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
WSFA
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Schools sees student increase
Chilton County Schools saw an increase in enrollment this year with the average daily membership, students who are on the roll, for the first 20 days being 7,488 in kindergarten through 12th grade. Superintendent Jason Griffin said this is the number that will be used by the state to determine...
lakemagazine.life
Russell Medical earns 5 stars
Accolades poured in last month for Alexander City’s hospital, as Russell Medical was one of only three Alabama hospitals to receive the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Five-Star Rating in 2022. Russell Medical is one of only 429 hospitals across the U.S. to receive the rating this year,...
WSFA
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
WSFA
Texas man dies in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.
