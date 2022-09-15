Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious. At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road. The home was already severely structurally compromised by...
Neighbors warned of warrant scam in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are being warned of a warrant or subpoena scam that’s been reported in the Jones County area. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the scammer calls claiming to be Sergeant J.D. Carter or Lieutenant Alex Hodge. They tell neighbors they have an outstanding warrant or subpoena, […]
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. High School wraps up Jackson water drive
More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday, Sept. 16, to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters. The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers. Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF...
WDAM-TV
I-59 resurfacing project set for completion in 2024
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October 2022 marks a year since the Mississippi Department of Transportation started resurfacing along I-59. The project covers a 14-mile span of roadway from the Lamar County line north to Moselle. To fix the roadway, they use a process called rubblization, a common process in...
WDAM-TV
Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a month, the restaurant, Mudd Bugs LLC., uses its business to benefit others within the community. Chaz Crane, a part-owner of the restaurant, said they’d be crazy not to give back. “The business we’re in is seasonal,” he said. “It starts in January and...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg's midtown
The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers. Gov. Reeves commented on what the state plans to do about this alleged scheme to defraud the government and take away money from those who need it most. Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and...
WTOK-TV
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
JONES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Jones County has pleaded guilty to tens of thousands of dollars in SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services says Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, received $30,014 in food stamp benefits between August 2015 and October 2020 by not accurately reporting her household.
Threat reported to George Co. elementary school
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — District police were called to a threat at Rocky Creek Elementary in George County Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a news release, an electronic threat was made by a juvenile. The campus police department and school administration took “immediate action” once they were made aware of the threat. GCSD Police […]
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
WDAM-TV
14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg. The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.
WDAM-TV
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
WDAM-TV
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
Jones County woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman pled guilty to receiving over $30,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household composition accurately to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Officials with the MDHS Investigations Divisions said Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, committed the crime between August 2015 to October 2020. She was sentenced […]
Picayune Item
Man dies in camper fire Thursday morning in Picayune
A fire that occurred on Thursday morning in a recreational vehicle involved the death of man. Picayune Fire Chief Pat Weaver said the fire was called in Thursday at 10:50 a.m. Firefighters responded to the blaze, which took place in a camper parked next to home located at 210 Dale Street.
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
Figurines stolen from Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Staff with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum are reminding visitors that there are cameras at the attraction after multiple figurines have been stolen or damaged in the last few weeks. They said children aren’t the ones damaging or stealing the figurines, it’s adults. They said the cost to replace the figurines adds […]
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
WLOX
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
