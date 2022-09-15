ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Prosecutors suggest 8-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who admitted to faking her own 2016 kidnapping

Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own 2016 kidnapping. Federal prosecutors suggested Papini should serve one month in custody and seven months under home detention, according to an amended sentencing memorandum filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

FBI seeks Jan 6 suspect accused of attacking Capitol police while wearing upside-down swimming goggles

Federal officials are still looking for people who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, including a man who seems to have been at the riot wearing upside-down swim goggles.The FBI shared a photo of the man on Sunday on Twitter.He’s pictured wearing a red, patterned knit hat, a brown jacket with what appears to be the Ferrari logo and a pair bright-blue goggles.The agency has been looking for the individual since January of 2021, and featured him in a July 2022 call for tips. Video released by the FBI shows the apparent aquatics fan ramming...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach...
MENDON, IL
CBS Denver

Free after four decades of confinement, John Hinckley Jr. recalls when he lived in Colorado

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on President Ronald Reagan, seriously injuring him in an assassination attempt that received international news coverage. Three others were wounded, including Press Secretary James Brady who wound up permanently disabled. At the time, Hinckley was a resident of Colorado. There was no doubt Hinckley fired the bullets, but he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington D.C. Early on in his stay there, he exchanged letters with CBS News Colorado reporter Rick Sallinger. Four decades later, Hinckley is a...
COLORADO STATE

