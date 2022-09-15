Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
‘What I Did Was Absolutely Ridiculous’: Man Who Bragged that Jan. 6 Was ‘Proudest’ Day of His Life Gets Jail Time
The Texas man who bragged that he was among “the people that helped storm” the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — calling that day one of the “proudest” of his life — has been sentenced to a handful of days in jail. Sean David...
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
Prosecutors suggest 8-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who admitted to faking her own 2016 kidnapping
Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own 2016 kidnapping. Federal prosecutors suggested Papini should serve one month in custody and seven months under home detention, according to an amended sentencing memorandum filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense in Killing of White Teen Convicted of Manslaughter
A Black man who shot and killed a white teen and claimed self-defense under Georgia’s “stand your ground” law was just found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a grand jury, but not guilty on the more serious murder and aggravated assault charges. William Marcus (Marc) Wilson, 23,...
Jan. 6 defendant who beat officer with Trump flag sentenced to 46 months in prison
A man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Howard Richardson received the sentence after pleading guilty earlier in the year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
RELATED PEOPLE
California prison chaplain who used faith to abuse female inmates faces sentencing
A former California prison chaplain is set to be sentenced Wednesday after he allegedly used his faith to abuse female inmates. James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty in February to forcing at least one inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, who sought him for spiritual guidance to have sex with him, according to prosecutors.
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
People
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
americanmilitarynews.com
Imprisoned former Army Ranger who led terrifying bank robbery asks judge to set him free
A former U.S. Army Ranger serving a 44-year prison sentence for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank, then ordering a hit on the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him, has asked a judge to set him free. Luke Elliott Sommer claims he’s a changed man after nearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmates at prison where Whitey Bulger was killed were prepared for his arrival, calls show
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other men killed...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI seeks Jan 6 suspect accused of attacking Capitol police while wearing upside-down swimming goggles
Federal officials are still looking for people who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, including a man who seems to have been at the riot wearing upside-down swim goggles.The FBI shared a photo of the man on Sunday on Twitter.He’s pictured wearing a red, patterned knit hat, a brown jacket with what appears to be the Ferrari logo and a pair bright-blue goggles.The agency has been looking for the individual since January of 2021, and featured him in a July 2022 call for tips. Video released by the FBI shows the apparent aquatics fan ramming...
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach...
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
Free after four decades of confinement, John Hinckley Jr. recalls when he lived in Colorado
On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on President Ronald Reagan, seriously injuring him in an assassination attempt that received international news coverage. Three others were wounded, including Press Secretary James Brady who wound up permanently disabled. At the time, Hinckley was a resident of Colorado. There was no doubt Hinckley fired the bullets, but he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington D.C. Early on in his stay there, he exchanged letters with CBS News Colorado reporter Rick Sallinger. Four decades later, Hinckley is a...
Comments / 0