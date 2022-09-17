'Renee Fleming's Cities That Sing' makes opera more accessible from IMAX and Stage Access

In the past decade, The Metropolitan Opera has found great success transmitting operas to movie theaters 'Live in HD.' Now, one of the world's great opera singers, Renee Fleming is beaming music to IMAX theaters starting this weekend. Her series is called 'Cities That Sing,' co-produced with Stage Access, and the first city she visits is Paris.

Fleming has been called the 'people's diva' because she does have a way of making opera more accessible. She is a classical artist who once recorded a pop album. She has embraced change and looked for new ways to engage and hold the public's attention. The series of 'Cities That Sing' is definitely in that tradition.

"Part of it was to kind of give a slightly deeper dive to the history of opera and also how opera connects to the cities that we're in," Fleming explained via satellite.

She is just as much at ease hosting visits to a wine shop and other segments as she is performing with her fellow artists. The results are shown in IMAX, which has a big sound to match its giant screen.

"Let's face it," said Renee, "opera is larger than life so what could be better than a combination of opera and IMAX." For opera fans, this will be a special treat. For those less familiar with the genre, "Cities That Sing" will be a fantastic introduction. "Popcorn is actually the most fun thing about watching opera in IMAX," concludes the people's diva.

The series kicks off on the Upper West Side Sunday afternoon when Kelsey Grammar sits down with Renee Fleming at AMC Lincoln Square for a live conversation before the first showing of "Cities That Sing: Paris."

Tickets are still available HERE

Animal shelters in New York City are facing a guinea pig crisis as officials say many families bought the animals as pets during the pandemic. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News