Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America

If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Society
Minnesota Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Live Like A Hobbit in This Unique Wisconsin Home for Sale!

Want to live like a hobbit or just have a really cool underground house? Well, now you can! This home for sale in Wisconsin is described as a middle earth, getaway hidden home, and it’s for sale for $315,000. On realtor.com the house is described as an. “unique opportunity...
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Mayo Clinic#Love Letters To
Kat Kountry 105

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)

Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
AUSTIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Steele County Public Health Free COVID Vaccine Clinics

With the FDA's approval and CDC's recommendation, the new and improved Pfizer and Moderna COVID boosters designed to fight against the dominant Omicron variants are now available. Steele County Public Health is holding free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics every Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm in the Steele County Public...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINONA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)

Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
BYRON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

 https://krfofm.com

