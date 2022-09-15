Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Disney’s New Animated Movie ‘Wish’ Will Tell The Wishing Star’s Origin Story
For nearly a century, audiences have watched dreams come true for countless Disney characters who’ve wished upon a star. But just how did the wishing star come to be? That’s the premise of a new Disney animated film, “Wish,” announced at the company’s 2022 D23 Expo.
New on Disney+ October 2022
Disney+ is getting spooky this fall! The streamer is dropping plenty of exciting new titles in October, with family-friendly fare sure to scare and delight in equal measure. First up, keep an eye out for Werewolf By Night, a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe hitting Disney+ on Oct. 7. The movie, which stars Gael García Bernal, borrows from horror movies of the ’30s and ’40s as it tells the story of a group of monster hunters.
thedigitalfix.com
Disney’s Aladdin wielded the Infinity Gauntlet long before Thanos
Thanos was the first to harness the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Actually, it might not be quite so clear. An old still from the Aladdin TV fantasy series (yes, there was an Aladdin TV series after the Disney movie) has resurfaced online, and it shows the ex-thief in possession of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet himself.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
Disney Will Do Anything for Money (But it Won't Do That)
Walt Disney – the person, not the company carrying his name – has an incredibly wholesome idea of family entertainment. Cartoons provided mild amusement for all ages while theme parks mixed low-level thrills, themed versions of classic amusement park rides, a little education, and some big ticket dark rides that were deeply-themed, but as far from edgy as possible.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneytips.com
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 5 Come Out on Disney+?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one sensational Marvel series, and that’s appropriate if you know about the adjectives often used to describe Jen Walters in the comics. Last week we all experienced the joy of getting getting swept up in Madisynn Mania. So, what’s going to happen on this week’s episode? We know from the end of Episode 4 that Titania (Jameela Jamil) is hella litigious and now we’re going to see what happens when She-Hulk enters the courtroom not as a lawyer, but as a defendant. Forget that Avengers: Endgame battle, this is gonna be a throw down unlike any we’ve seen in the MCU.
CNET
Disney's Live-Action Remakes Are Cursed and Must Be Stopped at All Costs
It was a typical Sunday in the Serrels household. Midmorning, on the couch. Cereal bowl in one hand, spoon in the other. Full-blown pajama mode. The perfect time to watch a movie. My 9-year-old son grabbed the remote. Fired up the old Disney Plus and started scrolling. He landed on...
Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
Director Elena Tara, Not Alone Producers, Talk ‘Ripli’
In a flat, Ángeles keeps solemn company with her despair. Neurodivergent and seeking refuge, she eventually escapes into a Western-themed video game, embarking on an emotional adventure between reality and the virtual world that entices her. “Ripli” marks the debut feature effort for Madrid-based director Elena Tara, whose delicate first short “Ella Muerta De Frio. Yo Calada Hasta Los Huesos” snagged her the best director award at the New York International Film Festival’s Revolution Me for new directors in 2020. An ECAM alum, she participated in this year’s Incubator, Madrid’s prestigious development program that catapults emergent Spanish talent. Spain’s Goya Award-Winning director...
disneydining.com
‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date Pushed Back Months
The Walt Disney Company has always been known for its incredible slate of both animated and live-action films. From classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi to hits like High School Musical and Enchanted. In recent years, Disney has made a big push to make some of its most famous animated films into live-action remakes. While Disney started with princess hits like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, they are now working on unique choices like Lilo & Stitch and The Aristocats.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
epicstream.com
When Will Mufasa: The Lion King Arrive on Disney+ for Free?
Walt Disney Studios has exciting news to all The Lion King fans. During its Disney D23 2022 event, the production company revealed that they are currently working on a prequel to the live-action adaptation of the classic story. The film, entitled Mufasa: The Lion King, will actually be a prequel and will showcase the life of the much-loved leader.
