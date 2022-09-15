Amazon Found its Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid for Untitled Series, ‘Eternals’ Writers Attached

Read full article on original website
‘It’s about where I’ve misstepped’: Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor in Finland
Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor in a lakeside art museum in Finland.The 58-year-old actor unveiled nine of his sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum over the weekend as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramic series by Australian musician Nick Cave.“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told the Finnish broadcasting company Yle at the opening ceremony.“To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped,...
Kate Berlant and the one-woman show to end all one-woman shows
Even if you were only remotely involved in the making of Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film as director whose behind-the-scenes brouhaha has dominated the past month’s show business news cycle, there was no escaping the memes and mockery. Unless you were Kate Berlant, who can be seen at the beginning of the film’s trailer wearing a cream-colored trapeze dress and balancing a cocktail on her head, and who dodged the withheld-eye-contact and spit allegations. Berlant has been too busy staging her brilliant one-woman show at the Connelly Theater in New York’s East Village.
Unleash your inner ninja with this limited-edition Naruto gaming collection
HyperX revealed a new, limited edition product line of gaming peripherals that feature two popular characters from the popular manga and anime series, Naruto: Shippuden. There are two sets, each based on Naruto Uzumaki and Itachi Uchiha, that are styled in their trademark color palette with a bold orange for Naruto and a darker red based on Akatsuki member Itachi. They include a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, and mousepad.
Runner to use talent for GPS art to raise funds for spinal research charity
A runner with a talent for creating animal-centred GPS art is taking on a series of marathons to raise funds for a spinal research charity following “one of the most devastating moments” of his life.Jeric Yuen, 37, who works in web development, is running the Berlin marathon on September 25 and the New York City marathon on November 6, to raise money for Spinal Research.He first started helping the charity after an accident in 2018, which he said was “one of the most devastating moments of my life”.“I was training hard for the Berlin marathon and then three weeks before...
