Summit Daily News
Previous local construction manager starts a portable pizza business in Summit County
On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Ray Mallory huddled in a Patagoina puffer jacket under a pop-up tent. Behind him, a red, cubed-shaped trailer with “Salvador’s Pizza” written in white along the side held a shelf of individually wrapped pizza dough balls. Dark wood cutting boards...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge’s Christopher Fisher earns fastest known time over Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse
Perched atop Peak 10, Breckenridge local Christopher Fisher sat exhausted and malnourished. Fisher had just spent the better part of 15 hours attempting to cover the Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse in order to claim the fastest known time on the mind-boggling segment which covers 40-miles, 18,500 feet of elevation and 34 different peaks.
Oktoberfest, Fritzler Farm Park, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest in several places to fall festivals and the opening of Fritzler Farm Park, there is something for everyone.
denverite.com
Sloan’s Lake events this weekend: Music at Jamming on the Jetty — and an effort to save the lake by cleaning it up
Did you know Sloan’s Lake was created by accident?. Around 1861, Thomas M. Sloan was attempting to dig a well to irrigate his farm when he broke into a water aquifer, according to the Denver Library and resident Basha Cohen. Mission solved right? Well, history says he went to...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Sept. 16, 1922: Fire on Breck Main Street ignites days after Summit County’s first snowfall of the season
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 9, 1922. The fire alarm sounded at 10:30 a.m. this morning and for a few moments, it looked as though the entire main block of town was threatened. The fire had broken out in the...
Summit Daily News
Half a lifetime of memories: Breckenridge Elementary School celebrates its 50th anniversary of bringing community together
Each morning, parents flock to Breckenridge Elementary School to drop off their little ones, bid them farewell and watch as their children walk through the doors to start their day. Long after the bell ring marks the start of a day, Kelly Ahern, a first grade teacher at the elementary...
Summit Daily News
Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter
WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
Summit Daily News
Annual Breck Film Festival brings drama, comedy, documentaries and more to Summit County and personal devices
Thursday night’s “Drinkwater” is set to give audiences a laugh and ease them into the returning Breck Film Festival. Out of 484 submissions, Breck Film selected 82 to be screened around town Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18. Like last year, this is a hybrid festival...
Summit Daily News
46th Annual Run the Rockies Road Race takes to Tenmile recpath on Saturday
Frisco will host the 46th annual Run the Rockies Road Race this Saturday, Sept. 17. The half-marathon will start at 8 a.m., and the 10K will start at 8:30 a.m. The race starts near Copper Mountain, continues through the Tenmile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path and ends on Frisco’s Main Street. Other Tenmile recpath users should expect and be cautious of heavy runner traffic through 11:30 a.m.
Summit Daily News
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
EAGLE — As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van...
coloradomusic.org
14th Annual Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival Happens This Weekend
This free, family-oriented Annual Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival will fill Civic Green Park with entertainment, arts, a festival marketplace, and activities September 17th starting at 11:00 a.m. Bring a blanket and folding chairs and enjoy. Highlands Ranch Concert Band, an organization of volunteer professional, amateur and high school musicians...
Summit Daily News
Photos: September snow falls on Summit County ski resorts ahead of the 2022-23 season
On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, snow began to fall on all four of Summit County’s ski areas in addition to Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area. Loveland is just 15 days away from beginning its snowmaking operations. The resort is targeting a mid- to late-October opening date. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort have not yet announced their opening dates.
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: The gift of gratitude
The movers came this week. They took all the tubs and boxes and the three dressers that belonged to my grandmother and shipped them to Maine, where they will go into storage until I am ready to move them into my new home. I have two columns left to write....
Summit Daily News
The last day for the Quandary Peak shuttle is Sunday, Sept. 18
The last day for the Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch shuttle will be this Sunday, Sept. 18. On June 15, the shuttle, operated by Summit Express, started running hikers to Quandary and McCullough Gulch from Breckenridge every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fee this...
Monster Jam Set To Rock Denver At Ball Arena
"We'll sell you the whole seat but you'll only need the edge". That's the famous line from the old school Monster Jam adds that every time I think of Monster Jam I go to in my head and those incredibly impressive monster trucks are back for another year of awesomeness in 2023 and the tour has Colorado set in its sights.
Next Level Burger to Open 1,000 Units by End of 2025, to Include Colorado Locations
The plant-based fast food eatery focused on sustainability recently received a $20 million investment that will enable the company to expand rapidly and massively amidst a recent Denver debut
denverite.com
Cherry Creek’s 12.5-acre former Bed Bath and Beyond lot could soon have 600-plus more beds, baths and beyond
Cherry Creek boasts fancy restaurants, ritzy shops, posh homes, wealthy residents and plenty of walkable space. What’s it lacking? Economic diversity and green space, according to Denver’s Community Planning and Development department. Cherry Creek West, a new development on the old Bed Bath and Beyond site, might begin...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 18
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Angelica, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, diluted calico tabby, spayed female.
Summit Daily News
Fraser disability rights advocate climbs Ecuador’s Cotopaxi to provide prosthetic care for amputees
FRASER — This month, Fraser resident Lauren “LP” Panasewicz will lead the summit of Cotopaxi, an epic volcanic mountain in Ecuador, along with a group of 16 amputee and non-amputee athletes. This is part of The Range of Motion Project’s eighth annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Climbing for ROMP is the Range of Motion Project’s largest global campaign of the year, uniting hundreds of people around the world to raise funds for prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive devices globally. Through this global campaign, the project is striving to raise $150,000, which will fund high quality prosthetic care and services to 100 Range of Motion Project patients.
Summit Daily News
Denver-based investment company commits to $225.5 million for Keystone’s Kindred Resort
At the end of August, Concord Summit Capital sourced the total construction cost of Kindred Resort at $232.5 million, with the help of Pure Development. The Kindred Resort is a multi-million dollar project that was originally supposed to start construction in 2021. The 4.5-acre designated property is next to the...
