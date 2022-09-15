ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Durango, CO
Summit County, CO
Lifestyle
City
Breckenridge, CO
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Summit Daily News

Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter

WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
WINTER PARK, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Summit Daily News

46th Annual Run the Rockies Road Race takes to Tenmile recpath on Saturday

Frisco will host the 46th annual Run the Rockies Road Race this Saturday, Sept. 17. The half-marathon will start at 8 a.m., and the 10K will start at 8:30 a.m. The race starts near Copper Mountain, continues through the Tenmile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path and ends on Frisco’s Main Street. Other Tenmile recpath users should expect and be cautious of heavy runner traffic through 11:30 a.m.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle

EAGLE — As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van...
EAGLE, CO
coloradomusic.org

14th Annual Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival Happens This Weekend

This free, family-oriented Annual Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival will fill Civic Green Park with entertainment, arts, a festival marketplace, and activities September 17th starting at 11:00 a.m. Bring a blanket and folding chairs and enjoy. Highlands Ranch Concert Band, an organization of volunteer professional, amateur and high school musicians...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Summit Daily News

Photos: September snow falls on Summit County ski resorts ahead of the 2022-23 season

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, snow began to fall on all four of Summit County’s ski areas in addition to Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area. Loveland is just 15 days away from beginning its snowmaking operations. The resort is targeting a mid- to late-October opening date. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort have not yet announced their opening dates.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#Portuguese#Ciders Sours
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: The gift of gratitude

The movers came this week. They took all the tubs and boxes and the three dressers that belonged to my grandmother and shipped them to Maine, where they will go into storage until I am ready to move them into my new home. I have two columns left to write....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

The last day for the Quandary Peak shuttle is Sunday, Sept. 18

The last day for the Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch shuttle will be this Sunday, Sept. 18. On June 15, the shuttle, operated by Summit Express, started running hikers to Quandary and McCullough Gulch from Breckenridge every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fee this...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
K99

Monster Jam Set To Rock Denver At Ball Arena

"We'll sell you the whole seat but you'll only need the edge". That's the famous line from the old school Monster Jam adds that every time I think of Monster Jam I go to in my head and those incredibly impressive monster trucks are back for another year of awesomeness in 2023 and the tour has Colorado set in its sights.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Angelica, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, diluted calico tabby, spayed female.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Fraser disability rights advocate climbs Ecuador’s Cotopaxi to provide prosthetic care for amputees

FRASER — This month, Fraser resident Lauren “LP” Panasewicz will lead the summit of Cotopaxi, an epic volcanic mountain in Ecuador, along with a group of 16 amputee and non-amputee athletes. This is part of The Range of Motion Project’s eighth annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Climbing for ROMP is the Range of Motion Project’s largest global campaign of the year, uniting hundreds of people around the world to raise funds for prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive devices globally. Through this global campaign, the project is striving to raise $150,000, which will fund high quality prosthetic care and services to 100 Range of Motion Project patients.
FRASER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy