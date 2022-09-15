Read full article on original website
DC's Stargirl "Frenemies Chapter Three: The Thief" Synopsis Teases Tension in the JSA
The CW has released a synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Five: The Thief", the fifth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5th. Thus far this season, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA have been investigating the shocking murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), a murder that has the team of heroes suspicious of just about everyone — including the newly reformed villains who have returned to Blue Valley. But in this new synopsis, it seems like the JSA has another issue to deal with — Courtney's growing distance from the team.
TVLine Items: Ghosts Trailer, Stargirl Star to V.C. Andrews Movie and More
Ghosts is doing a second take on the opening of Jay and Sam’s B&B in a newly released extended trailer for Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. Airing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30/7:30c, the premiere finds the husband and wife disagreeing over whether to use their ghostly pals to spy on their guests. Elsewhere in the preview, Thor compares Trevor to Odin (“if Odin’s butt check always visible every time he bend over”); Flower reveals that she slept with a very popular band; Hetty has some strong feelings about the washer; and the basement ghosts get a visitor. Press PLAY above...
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film
Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
How Many Episodes Does Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 Have?. After much speculation and months of waiting, the hit CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola is returning (yes, finally) for an all-new Season 4. Like Chuck Lorre’s earlier productions, Bob Hearts Abishola also stole the hearts and attention of fans and became one of the most popular shows in the genre lately. So it makes perfect sense that the network gave the show a go-ahead for another season. Bob Hearts Abishola follows the story of Bob Wheeler, a diligent businessman who runs his family-owned sock company, MaxDot. When a sudden heart attack puts him in the hospital and into the hands of a strict, no-nonsense nurse of Nigerian descent, Bob falls in love with her, and his life changes forever.
Ethan Hawke once lost a role to Ewan McGregor and he’s still not over it
Despite a fabled career which has included some very memorable roles, Ethan Hawke still holds a massive grudge against Ewan McGregor. Cast your mind back to the hazy days of the early 2000s. Baz Luhrmann had burst onto the scene as this strange auteur director from Australia, Ewan McGregor was getting mainstream recognition from Star Wars, and Ethan Hawke headed a beloved romance trilogy. Then came along a film that would end up involving all three of them: Moulin Rouge.
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
DC Fan Art Gives the DCEU Justice League a Medieval Makeover
A DC fan has created some epic fan art that re-imagines the iconic superheroes of DC Films and Zack Snyder's Justice League for the Medieval era. The artwork (by fan artist Allanlngkty) features Medieval armor tailored for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. Each piece looks like it would be right at home in the DC "SnyderVerse" aesthetic, with the piece for Wonder Woman actually being drawn right over actual footage of Gal Gadot from the films. Take a look at what Zack Snyder's Justice League would've looked like as a Medieval-era movie:
DC fans are finding things to love about ‘Batman vs. Superman’ years after its release
Say what you want about Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans still found things they love about the film, despite what critics and naysayers think. And maybe people gave this film more hate than it deserves after all. Reddit user u/EnvironmentalWeb1696 pointed out on r/DC_Cinematic that...
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...
Henry Silva, Johnny Cool and Batman: The Animated Series Actor, Dies at 95
Henry Silva, the longtime character actor with 140 acting credits to his name, has passed away at age 95. Silva was known for an array of roles, including working with Frank Sinatra in Ocean's 11 (1960) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962) in which he played Roger Corneal and Chunjin, respectively. In addition to his longtime career in Hollywood, Silva also made many European films due to being fluent in both Italian and Spanish. However, our ComicBook.com readers might know Silva best for voicing Bane in Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, and The New Batman Adventures. According to Deadline, he passed away of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
The Doomed History of the Tim Burton/Nicolas Cage Superman Movie Explained
After Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), it was more apparent than ever that Superman needed a refresh on the big screen. The incredible success of the 1989 movie Batman at the box office just seemed to reaffirm that there was untapped potential for Warner Bros. in launching a new Superman movie that resonated with moviegoers. However, throughout the 1990s, there were belabored attempts to get the Superman franchise back off the ground that included the tormented Superman Lives. This unrealized motion picture was set to unite director Tim Burton and Nicolas Cage, the latter set to play Kal-El/Superman. All that enticing star power wasn’t enough to get this unique-sounding take on the Superman mythos off the ground.
The History Behind the Short-Lived 'Clerks' Animated Series
This month, audiences get to reunite with slacker co-workers Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively, and see what they haven't been up to in Kevin Smith's highly anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Audiences can expect Randal to be rude to every costumer that comes into the Quick Stop convenience store and Dante to complain that he shouldn't be there today about 37 times, but do they remember when the directionless minimum-wage workers had their own animated television series? Odds are probably not, considering only two episodes made it to air out of six being produced. Dante and Randal are used to getting the short end of the stick in life, but this time audiences got to share their pain when Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled far too early. From uncertainty as to who owned the television rights to Clerks, to studio interference, to Who Want to be a Millionaire? (yes really), the Clerks cartoon seemed like a project dead on arrival, but through brilliantly silly writing, unique character designs and a stellar voice cast, Clerks: The Animated Series ends up being one of the greatest adult cartoons that almost no one saw. Snoogins!
‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works With Keanu Reeves
The HBO Max series from J.J. Abrams based on the character is no longer moving forward at the streamer. After reviving The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is bringing back yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Everything to Know About the ‘Vampire Academy’ TV Series: Cast, Release Date and More
Never enough vampires. More than seven years after the Vampire Academy movie hit theaters, the dhampirs of St. Vladimir's are headed back to screens. In May 2021, Variety confirmed that a new TV show based on Richelle Mead's series of young-adult novels is headed to Peacock. Julie Plec, known for her work on The Vampire […]
The Good House (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline
The Good House follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her w-ne and her secrets. Startattle.com – The Good House 2022. Hildy’s compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank...
