Casper, WY

Casper, WY
Wyoming Society
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless

Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration. Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below. Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold,...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM

There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese

If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?

When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share

The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and More Performing at Red Rocks This Month

Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8

Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

