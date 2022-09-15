Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper
The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders. The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. As always, it will feature...
Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper
Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
David Street Station Seeking Community’s Help to Win $90K Grant for Live Music Events
Since its inception, the David Street Station has served as a beacon for entertainment in Downtown Casper. It's produced concerts, movie nights, festivals, Christmas celebrations, and so much more. Much of the Station's success has come from community support and, now, David Street Station is once again asking for the...
WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless
Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration. Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below. Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Learn About the ‘James Webb Space Telescope’ at the Natrona County Library
Calling all astronomy fans. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, 1-hour event, dedicated to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page stated:. The James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy. As the largest optical telescope...
PHOTOS: 4th Annual Casper Kid’s Fest Brings the Smiles (and the Magic)
It was a day to remember, regardless of age. The 4th Annual Casper Kids Fest, sponsored by Wyo Central Federal Credit Union, was a massive success, if the smiles on kids' faces were any indication. The event featured a variety of activities, including face painting, an arts and crafts table,...
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Casper, Natrona County to See Showers and Thunderstorms
Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 63 in Natrona County. Tonight's forecast includes isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, and isolated showers after 3 am with a low around 47. Going into the weekend there's a 30% chance of...
Casper Musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and More Performing at Red Rocks This Month
Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'
Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8
Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0