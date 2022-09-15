Read full article on original website
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump’s administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it’s now at a site in New Mexico.
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company have failed, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said Saturday that the impasse with bondholders means it would resume litigation against them in an attempt to restructure the debt, warning that any cost associated with debt repayment would be passed along to consumers. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the mediation did not achieve the desired outcome. Creditors could not be immediately reached for comment.
In Wisconsin, Republicans attack Mandela Barnes on crime, offering glimpse at shifting midterm message
Republicans in Wisconsin have in recent weeks hammered Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on crime, casting the Democratic nominee to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson as “dangerous” as they seek to reach the small swath of suburban voters who could decide one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are weighing different options to cut income taxes during a special legislative session. There’s no agreement yet. The Republican-led Senate on Thursday adjourned until Monday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. Parson had called lawmakers back to work last week. But they pushed the session back to continue private negotiations. Lawmakers have also proposed gradually cutting income taxes even further depending on state revenue collections. Other bills would end corporate income taxes and give individual taxpayers rebates this year.
No joke: Man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest. Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making a terrorist threat. Prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony for the March 2020 incident. The 51-year-old Garnier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he never intended to make a threat and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor to avoid many more months in jail.
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
Tracking a few storms, heat and humidity this weekend
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few storms north of I-70 early in the day. Highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: I've been tracking a few spot showers with a weak disturbance rolling through, but I am...
Tracking scattered showers and storms Sunday
Tonight: Temperatures cool to near 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: Scattered showers make their way into Central Missouri ahead of an approaching cold front. Dry times are expected by mid-morning until 3 pm as isolated storms are expected into portions of northern Mid-Missouri. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 90's.
