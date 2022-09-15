ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football National Championship odds 2022: Favorites, sleepers to win the national title and make the College Football Playoffs

By Nick Musial
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn

Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Toledo: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes on the Toledo Rockets Saturday night in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team looks to make it 3-0 on Saturday evening as they welcome the University of Toledo to campus. Toledo is 2-0 after wins against LIU and UMass respectively. The Rockets are the favorites to win the MAC and should at least give the Scarlet and Gray more of a fight than Akron did last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WESTERVILLE, OH
College Football HQ

College football schedule for 2022 season

2022 college football scheduleWeek 3, Sept. 17 California at Notre Dame UConn at Michigan UAPB at Oklahoma State New Mexico State at Wisconsin Abilene Christian at Missouri Missouri State at Arkansas SMU at Maryland UTSA at Texas Nevada at Iowa Louisiana Tech at Clemson Youngstown State at Kentucky ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Ohio State#National Champions#American Football#Cfp#Sec#Acc#Notre Dame
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
ESPN

CFB betting cheat sheet: Big spread means big first half for Alabama

At first glance, No. 2 Alabama has a boring game Saturday against an opponent that will be fortunate to score a single touchdown. However, there's actually a successful betting angle that continues to baffle oddsmakers and leave them vulnerable. "I take solace from the fact that sophisticated betting syndicates usually,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy