rigzone.com
Neste Oyj Starts Strategic Review to End Refining in Finland
Neste Oyj, Finland’s only oil refiner, has begun studying how it will end the processing of crude in the Nordic country by the middle of the next decade. The world’s biggest maker of renewable diesel said its refinery in Porvoo, which already makes biofuels, would undergo a transformation starting with the co-processing of both renewable and circular feedstock, according to a statement. A spokeswoman contacted by Bloomberg News verified the statement.
Big Trading Houses Weathering Energy Crisis
As wild swings in gas and power prices force European utilities to tap governments for emergency cash, trading houses are weathering the storm. The region’s energy crisis is whipsawing prices -- gas futures surged as much as 35% on Sept. 5 alone -- putting utilities in peril as margin calls of at least $1.5 trillion sucked cash from the sector. Similar price spikes earlier this year and in 2021 strained liquidity at top commodities merchants including Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., Gunvor Group Ltd, Vitol Group, Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.
GOM Lease Sale 257 Reinstatement Reaction
Earlier this week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that, in compliance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the organization had accepted the 307 highest valid bids from Lease Sale 257 in the Gulf of Mexico. In response to the development, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association...
Germany Assuming Control of Rosneft Deutschland
The German Federal Government has announced that, on the basis of the Energy Security of Supply Act, it has placed Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) und RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the fiduciary management of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency). This means that the FNA is assuming control of...
Netherlands Buying Diesel Before Winter
The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. — The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. The country’s petroleum stockpiling...
