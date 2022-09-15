Read full article on original website
Five people shot near 13th and Fiebrantz, one suspect taken into custody
Milwaukee police said it's investigating after five people were shot Friday night near 13th and Fiebrantz.
CBS 58
MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
CBS 58
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
Fatal shooting: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 41st and Burleigh
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a death near 41st and Burleigh on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
CBS 58
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
CBS 58
'It could have happened to any of us': Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaken up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in Kenosha...
One killed in motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.
Gun recovered from drug house next to a Kenosha school
The Kenosha Police Department said it executed a search warrant Friday morning at a drug house right next to a school.
Police pursuit leads to two crashes in Milwaukee, one arrested
Milwaukee police are searching for three suspects involved in a police pursuit that happened Wednesday night. The pursuit led to two crashes that left two injured.
