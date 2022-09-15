Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Oil Rose Slightly on Weakened Dollar and Rate Hike Uncertainties
Oil eked out a meager gain as the dollar weakened, with much of the market waiting to see what the Federal Reserve will decide regarding rate hikes when it meets later this week. West Texas Intermediate inched forward to settle above $85 a barrel, paring earlier losses as the dollar...
rigzone.com
US Natural Gas Rig Numbers Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels
U.S. natural gas producers are operating more drilling rigs now than at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. U.S. natural gas producers are operating more drilling rigs now than at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) claimed. EIA...
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
rigzone.com
Russia Could Find New Markets for Half the Oil Shunned by the EU
Russia's oil industry, which accounts for roughly 10 percent of the global production and is a key source of revenue for the Kremlin, already faces significant sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. — Russia could find new markets for about half of the crude exports that will be banned by the European Union from December, according to energy-data firm Kpler.
rigzone.com
North America Sees Double Digit Rig Rise
North America added 10 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 16. Six of the 10 weekly additions came from Canada, with the remaining four coming from the U.S., the rig count highlighted. Canada added six oil rigs week on week, whereas the U.S. added eight oil rigs, and dropped four gas rigs, week on week, Baker Hughes’ count showed.
rigzone.com
Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says
A House congressional committee said that the public promises made by Big Oil companies to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. — A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing.
rigzone.com
OMV To Supply Ryanair With Sustainable Aviation Fuel
OMV has signed an agreement to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Ryanair across Austria, Germany, and Romania. — International oil and gas company OMV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to low-cost airline Ryanair across Austria, Germany, and Romania. While the limited production...
rigzone.com
Neste Oyj Starts Strategic Review to End Refining in Finland
Neste Oyj, Finland’s only oil refiner, has begun studying how it will end the processing of crude in the Nordic country by the middle of the next decade. The world’s biggest maker of renewable diesel said its refinery in Porvoo, which already makes biofuels, would undergo a transformation starting with the co-processing of both renewable and circular feedstock, according to a statement. A spokeswoman contacted by Bloomberg News verified the statement.
US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting...
rigzone.com
Technip Energies Gets Project Yuri Hydrogen Plant Gig in Australia
Technip Energies, in consortium with Monford Group, has secured the EPCC deal for the Project Yuri green hydrogen plant in Western Australia. — Technip Energies, as part of the consortium with Monford Group, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) deal for the development of the Project Yuri Phase 0 project. The contract was awarded by Yuri Operations, and includes a development of a green hydrogen plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
rigzone.com
Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) has revealed that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel drifted approximately 655 feet off the quayside as a result of Typhoon Muifa. The company, which highlighted that it had been informed by BP - the operator of the GTA project...
rigzone.com
Serica Energy Runs Into Issues During North Eigg Drilling
Serica Energy has encountered issues during the drilling of the North Eigg exploration well offshore UK. — British independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company Serica Energy has encountered issues during the drilling of the North Eigg exploration well offshore UK. Serica said that drilling operations on...
Volatility In Markets Declines Ahead Of Fed's Policy Meeting
U.S. stocks ended the first trading day of the week on a higher note, ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike.
rigzone.com
UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity
The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil,...
rigzone.com
KCA Deutag Secures Job Extensions to the Tune of $112MM
Drilling, engineering and technology provider KCA Deutag has been able to extend a number of contracts and secure additional options, but is also close to completing the acquisition of Saipem’s land rig business. The contract extensions, according to a company statement, are valued around $112 million, and are primarily...
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
The Price Of Bedroom Furniture Has Gone Up Drastically
Given the supply chain disruptions of late, it's not surprising that domestic producers of furniture are now selling their goods for increasingly high prices.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers recently took a look at the signal of a so called death cross pattern in the oil futures market, what oil traders were focusing on, natural gas market trends and more.
rigzone.com
Netherlands Buying Diesel Before Winter
The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. — The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. The country’s petroleum stockpiling...
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
